Hospital donates life-saving kits to Rockford Police officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare has donated 300 tourniquets and 300 Israeli bandages to the Rockford Police Department, for officers to keep in their squad car’s first aid kits.

The donation was made with the help of donor Christina Akely, whose late husband, Jay, worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

“Through my training I knew that massive hemorrhage is the number one killer of any person suffering from a trauma,” said Officer Brad Lauer. “Using a tourniquet or Israeli bandage in the appropriate fashion to stop the bleed can, simply put, save lives.”

The bandage was nicknamed “Israeli bandage” by American soldiers, and has been “the bandage of choice” for the U.S. Army and special forces during military operations such as Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.