ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meet Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: Details on His Job, Family and More

By bshilliday
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VskX3_0fOVKEsl00
Shutterstock (2)

Katie Holmes has found romance again! The lucky man is musician Bobby Wooten III. The pair were photographed smiling with their arms around each other and even making out in New York on Thursday, April 28, in photos obtained by People. Katie looked over the moon with her new beau, in her first public relationship since she and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. split in August. 2021. Here’s what you need to know Bobby:

Bobby Teaches Music at NYU

He’s an adjunct professor at the prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the university’s Tisch School of the Arts. His bio notes that he’s a “Grammy-nominated composer/producer/instrumentalist raised in Chicago, Illinois,” and that he “credits his family’s gospel Wooten Choral Ensemble as his main influence & inspiration.”

Bobby Has Worked With High Profile Talent

According to his NYU profile, “Bobby has performed and/or recorded with David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Mac Miller, Jennifer Hudson and Rick Ross among others.” He also has composition and production credits with Machine Gun Kelly, the TV series Empire, ESPN, Nike, Google and Reebok.

Bobby Has Performed on Broadway

The talented musician was part of the bands for the Broadway productions of Moulin Rouge! and David Byrne’s American Utopia, where in the latter her served as a bassist, singer and dancer in the show. Bobby got to know music icon David while working on another project together in 2017, and the two bonded so well he was hired for American Utopia.

In an interview with Black Film and TV, Bobby revealed about the show, “We’re obviously all close as a band, and so that none of that’s acting. That’s real joy. When people are there, without even knowing it, you’re getting it in the most simple of ways. You just have not seen live music done that way before. There’s no smoke machine. There’s no spectacles to wow you like that. It’s merely, as David says at the start of the show, us and you.”

Bobby Has His Own Web Series

In his school bio, it described Bobby’s internet series, America, Learn Your History, as “inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2 minute episodes, he retells history as seen through the Black lens. Revisiting stories that have been misunderstood, misled, or lied upon in American education.”

Reps for Katie and Bobby did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment.

Comments / 30

Denise AuBuchon
2d ago

The Kartrashians must have told her about the joy of big black peen🍆!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Has a New Man

Love is in the air for Katie Holmes. On Thursday, the Dawson's Creek alum was seen flaunting some PDA with her new boyfriend, the Grammy-nominated musician Bobby Wooten III. In the photos taken at Central Park, the couple walk hand-in-hand, share a kiss, and even meet up with Holmes's mother, Kathy Holmes.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Katie Holmes Debuts New Romance With Musician Bobby Wooten III

Watch: Katie Holmes Isn't Making Dating A "Huge Priority" Katie Holmes "doesn't wanna wait" to show off her new romance with Bobby Wooten III. The Dawson's Creek alum stepped out for a PDA-packed day with the musician in New York City on April 28. In photos published by People, Katie—casually clad in white overalls over a white shirt—was all-smiles as she held hands with Bobby during a daytime stroll in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
David Byrne
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Mac Miller
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Nyu#Tisch School Of The Arts#Empire#Espn#Nike#Reebok#Moulin Rouge#American Utopia
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy