Illinois offers up to $30K for mortgage and rent assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Help is still available for homeowners and renters who have fallen behind on their payments.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering $309 million so residents can keep up with costs.

Individual homeowners can get up to $30,000.

The rental assistance will go to residents who are most at risk for eviction.

So far this year, more than 4,000 Illinois residents have applied for the program.

“Housing stability is a crucial part of our economic recovery. A good life, a good job, the ability for kids to focus in their classrooms, it all starts with having a roof over your head,” said Gov. JB Pritzker, speaking from the opening of the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund in Chicago.

When applying , homeowners should also have the following documentation on-hand:

Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.

Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or other documentation.

Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill, credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.

Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed, or other documentation.

Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement, property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association statement.

