Minneapolis, MN

Target Corp. Pays $5 Million to Settle Pricing Lawsuit

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices...

Ground Beef Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Stores

A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
MINNESOTA STATE
FDA Plans to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

ST PAUL -- The FDA Thursday announced a plan to ban menthol cigarettes. Gene Nicholls with Minnesotans for a Smoke-free Generation applauds the decision. He says the tobacco industry has been marketing to people of color more than a half-century. Quite frankly it's going to begin to save lives of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Owatonna Chamber Welcomes New Business to Town

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) is happy to introduce the community to a new business in town. High Bar Brands relocates from Blooming Prairie to consolidate businesses Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing into a single building. In a Facebook conversation, Brad Meier of the OACCT speaks with...
OWATONNA, MN
Reuters

White House to host union organizers at Amazon, Starbucks

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a White House meeting on Thursday with organizers from unions seeking to represent workers at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Starbucks (SBUX.O) and other employers. The meeting will include Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, and other grassroots...
LABOR ISSUES
