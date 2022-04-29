ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B issues recall on ‘Two Bite Brownies’

By Steven Masso
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B announced on Friday that they are issuing a recall for certain H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies products.

The recall is for H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (12-ounce) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The recall was issued due to “potential metal fragments” in the products, a press release by HEB stated.

The decision comes after an investigation of two consumer complaints. Those who purchased the items can return it to a store for a full refund.

The release stated that the products were manufactured by an outside supplier and supplied to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

The UPC numbers for the products are: 4122010951 and 4122048898.

H-E-B stated that the Brownies will return to shelves when the product meets their high quality and safety standards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

