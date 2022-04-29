H-E-B issues recall on ‘Two Bite Brownies’
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B announced on Friday that they are issuing a recall for certain H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies products.
The recall is for H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (12-ounce) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The recall was issued due to "potential metal fragments" in the products, a press release by HEB stated.
The decision comes after an investigation of two consumer complaints. Those who purchased the items can return it to a store for a full refund.
The release stated that the products were manufactured by an outside supplier and supplied to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
The UPC numbers for the products are: 4122010951 and 4122048898.
H-E-B stated that the Brownies will return to shelves when the product meets their high quality and safety standards.
