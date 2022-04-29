ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice reveals poster and t-shirt design winner

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Summer Solstice organizers revealed the poster and t-shirt design winner for this year's Solstice celebrations: Heather Andrew.

Event organizers said "Heather’s colorful and energetic interpretation of this year’s theme SHINE was inspired by her twins River Sea and Indie Ocean, who share her love of our Santa Barbara community."

Andrew works as a freelance mixed media graphic artist in Santa Barbara, according to organizers.

"As a Native Santa Barbarian, Solstice means celebrating all the different cultures of Santa Barbara," said Andrew. "To me, it is really the celebration of our unique community where everyone comes together to enjoy all the beautiful and eclectic things about Santa Barbara; a celebration of this beautiful life and the abundance of community we are so lucky to have."

Santa Barbara will hold its 48th annual Summer Solstice Parade in a new area this summer instead of its usual downtown State Street route.

On June 25, the Summer Solstice Parade will start at the intersection of Ortega St. and Santa Barbara St. around 12:00 p.m., and make its way down Santa Barbara St. to end at the Solstice Festival at Alameda park on Sola St.

"This year is going to be a very special celebration as we return back to a sense of normalcy and our resilient and vibrant community comes back together to Shine once again," said Andrew. "I am proud to have my artwork chosen to be an integral part of this year’s honoring of the Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara!”

For more information, click here to visit the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice website.

