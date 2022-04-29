ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Owner of Little Dom’s Seafood demos how to make traditional crawfish boil at home

By Alys Martinez
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Crawfish season is among us and there is no better way to celebrate than with a good ole’ fashioned crawfish boil!

News Channel 3-12 was joined by New Orleans-native Brandon Boudet, owner and executive chef of Little Dom’s in Los Angeles and Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, to teach viewers how to make a traditional crawfish boil at home!

Growing up in the Crescent City, crawfish boils were an annual childhood tradition for chef Boudet, and he remains passionate about hosting these southern-inspired culinary events.

For the first time, he is excited to bring his best-of-the-bayou boil and big easy-inspired eats to his restaurant in Carpinteria on Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, May 24.

