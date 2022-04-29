Watch Nine Inch Nails cover David Bowie at first concert since 2018

Click here to read the full article. After over 5 million votes were cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fans’ ballot closed Friday with Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar finishing atop the leaderboard.
Duran Duran, a first-time Rock Hall nominee in 2022 despite years of eligibility, dominated the fans ballot, with the British band garnering nearly 934,000 votes. That’s 250,000 more votes than the Number Two artist on the fan ballot, Eminem, who enjoyed a big turnout despite the debate over his nomination.
Finishing just 50,000 votes behind Eminem was two-time nominee Benatar, and then there was a drop-off...
