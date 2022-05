BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies say he held his girlfriend and her two children against their will, a sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call on Tuesday and spoke with a family member who told them that the woman and her children were inside and believed to be in distress, the News & Record of Greensboro reported Friday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO