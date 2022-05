Lionel Richie will return to his home state this summer, performing in Alabama for the first time in 25 years. The legendary pop and R&B star, a Tuskegee native, is set to headline the closing ceremonies at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Richie, 72, will be on stage July 17 at Protective Stadium, 1020 24th St. North, but there’s no word yet on what he’ll sing or how long his performance will be.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO