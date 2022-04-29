Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

Milton Town Council unanimously agreed to give a 45-day extension to the town’s contractor on a water main replacement project. This is the second time contractor ECM Corporation has asked for an extension on the $1.6 million project, which started in summer 2021 to install new water mains on Atlantic Avenue and sections of Chestnut Street, and on Atlantic Street up to Cave Neck Road. The town is upgrading to larger mains in order to repair existing lines, improve flow and plan for future development. In December, ECM asked for an extension after running into supply issues with piping, and that request was granted, with council giving the contractor until March 31 to complete the project.

MILTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO