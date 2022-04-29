ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 14

Drew Taylor
3d ago

The real issue here is too much government. It's their property, they aren't harming anybody else or their property. Why does it require any government involvement at all. Some little agency or council feels shorted a dollar they have no right to in the first place. I agree with Be Kind and Smart we do need to encourage more freedom, but not just in construction, but in life. Free people should not have ask permission or pay for permits for every little thing. This family should not have to go through all this trouble.

Reply
17
Be Kind and smart
3d ago

I think we need to encourage more freedom in constructing and living in RVs and other tiny homes. If you own, maintain the property and pay property tax, there should be no issues.

Reply(2)
15
Patti Hannaway
3d ago

Perfect Solution to Affordable Housing but Developers make no money. Set up standards + help finance. Instead of more Sports Fields build TINY HOME COMMUNITIES ❗duh

Reply
12
Related
Cape Gazette

Quest Adventures to propose kayak rentals at Milton park

Milton Town Council is set to debate a proposal by Quest Adventures to allow for kayak rentals and a storage area at Milton Memorial Park. Quest Adventures will make a presentation at council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 2, at Milton library. Quest had operated a self-serve...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Forum: Sussex has affordable housing woes

Is affordable housing along Sussex County’s coast a problem? Yes, but people might be forgiven if they thought they could move farther inland and find an affordable place to live. However, during an April 22 symposium hosted by Sussex Housing Group, panelist after panelist shed light on why it’s becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing anywhere in the county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton council gives extension for water main project

Milton Town Council unanimously agreed to give a 45-day extension to the town’s contractor on a water main replacement project. This is the second time contractor ECM Corporation has asked for an extension on the $1.6 million project, which started in summer 2021 to install new water mains on Atlantic Avenue and sections of Chestnut Street, and on Atlantic Street up to Cave Neck Road. The town is upgrading to larger mains in order to repair existing lines, improve flow and plan for future development. In December, ECM asked for an extension after running into supply issues with piping, and that request was granted, with council giving the contractor until March 31 to complete the project.
MILTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Milton, DE
Government
Sussex County, DE
Business
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Seaford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach parking rules in effect May 15

With summer season set to begin in Dewey Beach, town officials want to remind visitors that paid parking rules on all public streets go into effect Sunday, May 15. Most spaces are permit parking and are identified with signs marked ZONE 4012. All other zones are hourly metered parking, which are identified with signs marked ZONE 4001 through ZONE 4010. The easiest way to pay is through the free ParkMobile app, town officials said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schaeffer
Wbaltv.com

BPW approves $83K for housing for exoneree Kirk Bloodsworth

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials on Wednesday approved additional compensation for Kirk Bloodsworth for housing. Bloodsworth is a former Maryland death row inmate who was exonerated by DNA in June 1993. He was the first death row inmate in the United States to be cleared by DNA. He was...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Continues Push for $2,000 Direct Payments

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was recently joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr. at The Salvation Army in Reading to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Dutch Army Officer Returns Class Ring Carrying Decades Of History To Delaware County Family

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — After 70 years, a Dutch army officer arrived in Delaware County Friday morning to return a St. James Catholic High School Class of 1946 ring belonging to a Delaware County Korean War veteran. Dutch Army Lt. Col. Jos Groen heard about the ring from a Dutch army veteran in 2020. “At the start of the corona period, of course, like here in the U.S., the elderly were isolated a lot,” Lt. Col. Groen said. “We decided to call all the veterans to hear how they were doing.” The Dutch soldier told Lt. Col. Groen he received the class ring...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Federal funds will assist Habitat for Humanity

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper visited a Sussex County Habitat for Humanity construction site in Laurel April 18 to announce a federal $500,000 grant to the organization from money he secured along with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March. The funds will be spread out...
LAUREL, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Affordable Housing#Home Owner#Sussex Council#Sussex County Council#Planning Zoning
WDEL 1150AM

Power saw sparks cause fire in Middletown

Sparks from a metal cutting power saw are being pointed to as the cause of a fire in Middletown Friday afternoon. The Delaware State Fire Marshal said Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to the 300 block of Ellenwood Drive in Middletown just before 2 p.m. on April 29, 2022 to find flames coming out of the house.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean Elizabeth Jones, faithful church member

Jean Elizabeth Jones, 88, of Seaford, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Manor House in Seaford. She was born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late James and Cora (Wilson) Brearley. She was employed by Home Insurance Company, a department supervisor at New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company, and...
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Extension cord blamed for Dover fire

A faulty extension cord was the cause of a fire in Dover Thursday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a blaze on the 100 block of Claystone Drive in the Fieldstone neighborhood of Dover began just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Firefighters found fire coming...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

County Bank team gives back to community

In celebration of Arbor Day, County Bank employees were given a selection of trees and shrubs from the Arbor Day Foundation for planting. Employees were also treated to a casual day for donating locally to the Milton Community Food Pantry. County Bank has local roots. To learn, more, go to...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Young Environmentalist of the Year nominations due June 30

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for Delaware students who are working to make a difference for the environment, and encouraging teachers, classmates, club or group leaders, family members and others to nominate them for the 2022 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards. Nominations must...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Volunteer training for beach-nesting bird monitors set May 7

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will offer a volunteer training session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Cape Henlopen State Park Officers Club Mess Hall, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. Volunteers wanting to help protect Delaware’s beach-nesting birds, including federally listed threatened piping plovers and state-listed endangered American oystercatchers, are invited to attend.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy