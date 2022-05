CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- One is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of River Road according to Monterey County Regional Fire District- Chualar Station.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. and the scene is clear.

