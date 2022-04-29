Piano bars are NYC’s hottest clubs: ‘Golden age of nightlife’

New York nightlife is hitting a high note.

The piano bar is having a moment, with musicians tickling the keys to provide a seductive soundtrack for sipping classic cocktails and nibbling on caviar and potato chips.

“The city is experiencing a golden age of nightlife and everything that’s old becomes new again,” Jason Kaplan, a New York City hospitality vet and owner of JK Consulting told The Post. “There’s plenty of bars that have entertainment, but now there’s a trend toward a more upscale piano bar experience with modern touches.”

Have a look and get out on the town.

A solo pianist hits the keys at Melody’s Piano Bar in the former Lexington Bar & Books space. James Keivom for NY Post

Brothers Tom and Anthony Martignetti — the team behind the late Southside and Brinkley’s Broome Street in Nolita — have opened this 60-seat venue in the former Lexington Bar & Books space. A black lacquered bar, candle-lit tables, banquet seating and palm leaf Versace wallpaper make for a dim, stylish ambiance. Floor-to-ceiling wooden dividers between tables add to the drama.

“It’s nightlife for adults,” Anthony told The Post, noting that the venue is really a neighborhood spot. “It’s a place where you can walk in alone and you’re going to know everyone in the room.”

Cocktails (from $18) such as the Grace Kelly (mezcal, raspberry, cava rosé) pair with haute bites, such as shrimp cocktail with beet cocktail sauce ($28). A solo pianist hits the keys – a digital Yamaha – at 6 p.m. each night and a jazz trio performs between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Stay out late for special guest entertainers on Saturdays from 1 a.m. until 4 a.m.

The Milky Way cocktail at Melody’s Piano Bar features rum, coconut milk, lime and sherry. Evan Sung

1020 Lexington Ave.; 646-559-2808, MelodysPianoBar.com , $20 cover after 8 p.m., no reservations

Downtown cool meets Bemelmans Bar elegance at this chic spot inside Noho’s sceney Acme. Rose-colored velvet seating, low gilded ceilings, leopard-print carpets and Murano chandeliers set the scene for covers of soul, classic rock and funk songs played on an electric baby grand in the center of it all. No wonder it led some to ask, “Is this the sexiest bar in New York City?” when it opened earlier this year. Classic cocktails such as a negroni ($20) and cosmopolitan ($19), are served along with luxe fare, such as the Kaspian Potato (potatoes piled with caviar, $95) and foie gras ($32).

The dinner crowd at the Nines, which has been called the downtown Bemelmans. Zoe van der Grinten

9 Great Jones St. (Inside Acme); 212-421-5575, NinesNYC.com , no cover, reservations recommended

This bi-level indoor lounge and rooftop above the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel is introducing Gotham Jazz every Wednesday , beginning May 11, with various pianists on the lineup. And that’s not all. A rotating, roaring ’20s-inspired lineup of burlesque dancers, aerialists and tap dancers will add to the fun. Amongst the cocktails ($20 to $28) the Lumiere (gin, passion fruit puree, vanilla syrup, sparkling wine) is a highlight. Food options ($16 to $34) include dry age wagyu beef sliders, spicy tuna tartare and wild mushroom arancini.

Pianist Gordon Webster will perform at Somewhere Nowhere’s new Gotham Jazz night. Nina Galicheva

112 W. 25th Street; 212-404-7969, SomewhereNowhereNYC.com , no cover, reservations recommended

An evening at Pebble Bar, where stars like Jimmy Fallon frequent the historic Midtown watering hole. Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Prohibition era splendor lives on in this four-story brick Victorian townhouse on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 49th Street at Rockefeller Center. A bevy of celebrities — Pete Davidson, Mark Ronson, Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux and Jason Sudeikis — are investors.

The fun starts on the second and third floors with a dining room serving up seafood towers ($135) and high-low snacks such French onion dip with Cape Cod chips ($12) with Royal Ossetra caviar (an additional $40). Amongst the cocktails, the Take Me to the Mardi Gras ($21, vodka, absinthe, cucumber, dry vermouth) is a standout.

The impromptu piano playing happens on the fourth floor at Johnny’s, a private events space with a classic piano that’s open to the public when it’s not booked. Jimmy Fallon has been known to drop in and belt out a few tunes. “[It’s a] spontaneous opportunity for someone to break out in song,” said Noah Bernamoff, a partner investor in the space.

The opening party at Pebble Bar. Rommel Demano/BFA.com

67 W. 49th St.; PebbleBarNYC.com , e-mail: Reservations@PebbleBarNYC.com