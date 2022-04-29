ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk’s right: The left has gone insane

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 2 days ago

Elon Musk sparked a firestorm this week by tweeting a meme that calls out the radical drift of left-wing politics in America, showing how the rise of the ultra-left has made people like him suddenly seem right-of-center though their views haven’t changed.

Why the furor? Because the meme is right. As he explained in a follow-up, “I strongly supported Obama for president, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

The American left has, over the past decade and a half, gone insane.

Firm support for affirmative action was overtaken by the insanity of “anti-racism” and critical race theory . Rather than accepting LGBTQ people, the litmus test became embracing gender transition for kids, mandatory use of “preferred pronouns” and denial of the obvious facts about trans athletes .

Criticism of law-enforcement excesses morphed into “Defund and Abolish.” Supporting immigration, into outright opposition to any border control.

That’s to say nothing of free speech. An American left that long cherished it now deems it an insidious form of “white supremacy.”

And it all comes packaged in fury at anyone who hasn’t gone along, let alone those who dissent.

The screaming over Musk’s Twitter acquisition proves the contemporary left has no place for someone who believes “in equality and not being an a–hole over trivial things,” as Musk has shown he believes.

Millions of non-billionaire Americans feel the same way, even if the left’s capture of most media obscures that fact. It’s a big reason all the polls show Democrats facing disaster in November : Across all race and class lines, voters reject the far-left lunacy.

Most people in this country don’t intensely hate anyone who mildly disagrees with them. We generally don’t demand ideological fealty as a prerequisite for friendship (or simple co-existence). We tend to care about the same things: jobs, safety and our kids. And we do believe in equality and forbearance.

As Musk tweeted Friday: “The far left hates everyone, themselves included!” He followed up with “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

That sharing such widely held sentiments gets you painted as a right-wing radical only further proves how right that meme is.

