Jets’ Deebo Samuel offer was No. 10 pick, fifth-rounder to 49ers

The Jets’ offer for disgruntled 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel has been revealed.

The Jets’ reportedly proposed a 10th overall pick plus a fifth rounder in exchange for Samuel and a San Francisco second rounder, according to Matt Barrow of The Athletic ,

Samuel is reportedly unhappy with his role in the 49ers’ offense , which utilizes him as both a pass catcher and ball carrier.

Last week, the disgruntled receiver disputed Adam Schefter’s report that he wants out of San Francisco because he’d prefer to live closer to home in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. has wedged his way into this story. The free agent wide receiver tweeted on Friday that he had spoken to Samuel and “gottttt the teaaaaaa”.

“Should I spill?” Beckham asked.

Barrow also reported that the Lions made an offer for Samuel, which his source characterized as “light.”