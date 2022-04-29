ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Deebo Samuel offer was No. 10 pick, fifth-rounder to 49ers

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367qds_0fOVBOO800

The Jets’ offer for disgruntled 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel has been revealed.

The Jets’ reportedly proposed a 10th overall pick plus a fifth rounder in exchange for Samuel and a San Francisco second rounder, according to Matt Barrow of The Athletic ,

Samuel is reportedly unhappy with his role in the 49ers’ offense , which utilizes him as both a pass catcher and ball carrier.

Last week, the disgruntled receiver disputed Adam Schefter’s report that he wants out of San Francisco because he’d prefer to live closer to home in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. has wedged his way into this story. The free agent wide receiver tweeted on Friday that he had spoken to Samuel and “gottttt the teaaaaaa”.

“Should I spill?” Beckham asked.

Barrow also reported that the Lions made an offer for Samuel, which his source characterized as “light.”

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield “Could” Be Traded Tonight

Could a trade centered around Baker Mayfield come to fruition fairly soon? According to Kimberley A. Martin, the Carolina Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield is heating up. “In NFL QB news: The Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield continues to heat up … The Browns quarterback *COULD* end up in CAR by tonight or this weekend,” Martin tweeted on Friday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Jets#American Football#Lions
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. teases big 49ers’ Deebo Samuel trade news

This could be very interesting. Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. teased some very big news Friday on Twitter. But it has nothing to do with him: “Just gottttt the teaaaaaa from @19problemz !!!! Should I spil?”. For those of you keeping score at home, @19problemz is the Twitter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Draft Brother Of NFL Star Running Back

Just in case the Buffalo Bills didn’t have enough firepower on offense, they decided to use the 63rd pick on Georgia running back James Cook. Cook, the brother of Vikings star tailback Dalvin Cook, was projected to be a mid-round pick in this year’s draft. In his final season at Georgia, he had 728 rushing yards, 284 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.
NFL
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy