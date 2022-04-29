Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes

For parents who do not work for pay, fielding questions like "so what do you do all day?" and comments along the lines of "it must be nice not to have to work" are the norm. Few people seem to realize that feeding, teaching, and caring for children, making and serving multiple meals and snacks, cleaning and tidying constantly without outside help is all hard work. But since we don't view the labor at-home parents take on for what it is, we've created these incredibly damaging standards for them. Because if they're not heading to the workplace all day, they should be doing all the other stuff to perfection and without any help, right?

