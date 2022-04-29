ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A semi-truck rolled over on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fOVB6aJ00
A semi-truck rolled over on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

On early Friday morning, an overturned semi-truck spilled milk and fuel in Sherman Oaks. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little after 2:50 a.m. on the westbound 101 freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fOVB6aJ00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Gunman shoots at car with 3 kids inside on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on a family’s vehicle as they were traveling on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident began around 4:45 a.m. when a family in a Toyota Camry became involved in a “highway violence altercation” as they were traveling northbound on the 110 […]
Nationwide Report

20-year-old man hospitalized following a head-on crash in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

20-year-old man hospitalized following a head-on crash in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 20-year-old man received injuries following a head-on crash Wednesday evening in the North City neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place in the 14900 block of Via De La Valle. The preliminary reports showed that the victim was driving a 1999 blue Mazda Miata convertible eastbound [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

A traffic collision involving a cement truck causes major backups on SR 51 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

A traffic collision involving a cement truck causes major backups on SR 51 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. A traffic collision Friday afternoon involving cement truck led to major backups on SR 51 in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place just after 11 a.m. on the freeway’s northbound lanes near Thomas Road [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Local
California Traffic
Nationwide Report

69-year-old Stephen Wright killed after a bicycle crash in Simi Valley (Simi Valley, CA)

69-year-old Stephen Wright killed after a bicycle crash in Simi Valley (Simi Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 69-year-old Stephen Wright as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Simi Valley. The fatal bicycle crash took place on Sycamore Drive. According to the investigation reports, Wright was riding a 10-speed style road bike northbound on Sycamore Drive [...]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Woman arrested in San Jose baby kidnapping met family at church

The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Army Ranger dies after hit by car; mysterious texts found

Within hours of returning home from military service, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate was hit by a car in Huntington Beach, Calif. He died from his injuries nearly a week later on April 23, but mysterious text messages suggest foul play may have involved, reports revealed this week.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy