Corpus Christi, TX

City Manager Visits Health District Employees Two months into New Business Model

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – City Manager Peter Zanoni met with Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District employees this morning, seeking feedback on the new Health District business model.

In February, the City and Nueces County officials created a new partnership agreement giving the City sole management authority for the Health District as of March 1-nearly 60 days since implementing the new business model.

Since that time, the Health District has resumed all health services at the Community Health Clinic that had stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, established new relationships with community partner agencies such as the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, reopened the Community Health Clinic, and held a public health fair that served over 130 clients.

The Health District continues to work to improve public health outcomes for our community, including:

  • Providing effective health services with more accountability and efficient use of taxpayer dollars
  • Improving access to public health services while enhancing performance accountability
  • Expanding the community's health awareness through health initiatives and health programs

“I am very optimistic that we are going in a new, exciting direction for the Corpus Christi community,” said Public Health Administrator Deborah Houlihan. “I see joy where there was stress, optimism when there was pessimism, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

"It was great spending time with our health district employees this morning, getting their invaluable feedback on Health District programs and ways we can improve services for our community, " said City Manager Peter Zanoni. "It is essential to keep the lines of communication open with our Health District employees."

Zanoni also says the City is continuing a national search for a new Public Health Director and is now conducting an assessment of the Health District facility for much-needed renovations.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is located at 1702 Horne Road and is open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 361 826-7200. For a complete list of health care services provided by the health district, visit https://www.cctexas.com/health.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Amy Gazin at 361-826-1655 or email at amyg2@cctexas.com.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

