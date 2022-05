Forward Dom Dwyer is suiting up for the 2022 Major League Season with his fourth different club in Major League Soccer. Born in Cuckfield, West Sussex, and playing his youth career in England, Dwyer found form at Tyler Junior College (TX) and South Florida before bursting onto the scene after Sporting Kansas City took him in the MLS Superdraft in 2012. The past few years have been a bit up and down, so Dwyer will be looking to regain some of that form that made him so lethal with Sporting KC.

