Connecticut State

Daily CT Covid Updates 4/28/22

By Lynnsey Spader
 4 days ago

Daily CT Covid Updates 4/28/22: What to do if you have covid, have been exposed and new covid guidelines.

If you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:

Stay home except to get medical care.

Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

If you have a medical appointment, notify your healthcare provider ahead of time that you have or may have COVID-19.

Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be around others, wear a mask.

Additional resources about COVID-19 in Connecticut are available at the links below:

NBC Connecticut

UConn Health Professionals Talk Rising CT COVID-19 Infection Rates

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.42% on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health. Of the 60,527 tests reported in the last week, 5,700 came back positive for COVID-19. There are currently 212 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut. Of the 212 patients hospitalized, 62 (29.25%)...
WTNH

Health Headlines: COVID cases continue to spike in CT

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, spikes in COVID cases as Connecticut students return from spring break. Plus, what should we expect in the United States? Dr. Albert Shaw, infectious diseases specialist, and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for the full interview.
News 12

CT has big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

There has been a big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut. The state health department says 230 people are hospitalized with the virus now. That number is an increase of 51 people. The state reported nearly 5,900 new cases this week. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.85%
