Daily CT Covid Updates 4/28/22: What to do if you have covid, have been exposed and new covid guidelines.
If you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:
Stay home except to get medical care.
Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.
Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.
If you have a medical appointment, notify your healthcare provider ahead of time that you have or may have COVID-19.
Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be around others, wear a mask.
Additional resources about COVID-19 in Connecticut are available at the links below:
