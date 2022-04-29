Daily CT Covid Updates 4/28/22: What to do if you have covid, have been exposed and new covid guidelines.

If you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:

Stay home except to get medical care.

Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

If you have a medical appointment, notify your healthcare provider ahead of time that you have or may have COVID-19.

Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be around others, wear a mask.

