Loved ones remember Jeffrey McBride as always there with a helping hand

Jeffrey McBride, pictured with his niece, Kelsie, was a great father figure, his sister Katy McBride said. She described the pair as inseparable. Courtesy photo/Katy McBride

In the wake of his passing, loved ones say there’s more to Jeffrey McBride than the headlines that donned his name. They describe him as a family man, a father figure and a person who found comfort in his strong relationship with God.

Jeffrey McBride, 31, was found unconscious Monday night in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive in Denton with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

McBride’s older sister, Katy McBride, said that leading up to his death, he was helping his parents with their small cattle farm.

“Jeff has been nursing a baby calf back to health, giving this calf 24-hour care,” Katy said. “That’s just the type of person he was. He didn’t want to see anyone or anything suffer.”

Katy said she suffers from a severe chronic illness. When she couldn’t pick up her daughter, Kelsie, from a softball game or go to the grocery store and cook dinner, Jeffrey always lent a helping hand.

Jeffrey McBride, left, is pictured with his siblings, Katy, 38, and Andy, 35. Katy said the three were extremely close and described Jeffrey as her best friend. Her brothers enjoyed anything outdoors, such as biking, basketball and baseball. Courtesy photo/Katy McBride

“He was always there for us and made sure that Kelsie and I were always OK,” Katy said. “Kelsie was his best friend.”

The kindness he showed others didn’t stop with family, Katy said. The bonds he made with friends were so close they were more like family.

Amanda McMillon knew Jeffrey for 20 years and said he was a father figure to her daughter as well. He would give the shirt off his back, McMillon said.

“He was always there for me if I ever needed anything and my daughter,” McMillon recalled. “He was constantly with friends, going fishing or just hanging out, doing what he thought he could to make everybody’s day better.”

As giving and helpful as Jeffrey was, he needed help too, his sister said. His mental health declined after the day that changed the course of his life. Katy said she measured her own life by two dates — before June 6, 2015, and after June 6, 2015.

On that date, Jeffrey McBride shot and killed Eddie Joe Gonzales. He initially was charged with murder and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligence homicide in 2017. He was sentenced to two years in state jail.

Not a day went by where Jeffrey didn’t think of what happened, his sister said. He was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, she said.

Jeffrey’s loved ones said he acted out of fear for his life that day. His attorney, Rick Hagen, argued the same during his 2017 trial.

“She wholeheartedly believes her brother,” said Stephanie Morgan, a family friend of the McBrides. “I do believe when Katy says something is true because she’s not a dishonest person. … It was [self-defense], considering when he got out he was in need of psychological help.”

His murder trial ended in a mistrial, and Katy said her brother couldn’t deal with the stress anymore, so he pleaded guilty to criminal negligence homicide.

“It took us two years to go to trial, and that was a two-year gap of a lot of trauma,” Katy said. “Really what he should have been charged with was negligent homicide, which he ended up pleading to after we spent a lot of money, time and energy on proving his innocence.”

Jeffrey McBride, pictured in Morrison, Colorado, loved nature, family said. He spent his free time fishing, hiking and caring for animals. Courtesy photo/Katy McBride

She said Jeffrey was brave for taking the stand at trial when the process had been so difficult.

“Very few people take the stand in a murder trial in their own defense,” Katy said. “We didn’t want to go through that again. He could have. But it was his decision to not put my parents, myself, my brother and my daughter … through that again.”

After Jeffrey was sentenced to jail, his sister said he struggled with his mental health and received no help with it while incarcerated.

“He got absolutely no reintegration skills. Jeff became a victim of mass incarceration and didn’t receive any therapy at all,” Katy said. “He took someone’s life and was saying, ‘I need help’ — and there was no help for him.”

After he was released from jail, Jeffrey still didn’t receive help, Katy said. His name was forever marked by his conviction.

And in terms of sentencing and reintegration, Katy said she and Jeffrey knew it could have been so much worse had he not been white or able to afford an attorney. But despite his privilege, from jobs to relationships, Katy said her brother struggled immensely.

“This happened to him when he was 25 years old, and now he’s dead at 31,” she said. “He was in the prime for marriage and a career and just normal life milestones. And those things were impacted so negatively by what he went through.”

Katy said she believes the justice system’s lack of mental health and reintegration resources contributed to her brother’s death.

Now with her brother’s death, Katy said she has a new date she’ll measure time with — April 25, 2022.

Jeffrey McBride, left, poses with his cousins at a family wedding in October. Katy McBride said her brother left behind many beloved family members. Courtesy photo/Katy McBride

“These are two of the most traumatic events I think anyone could ever go through, and they’ve happened to my family twice,” she said.

Katy and Jeffrey’s other loved ones are left with many questions in response to his shooting death.

“When a young person dies in a tragic way, you want answers — and in some cases, you won’t get answers,” Katy said. “But in this case, there is an opportunity to get answers and to get justice. We don’t know who did this. Was it isolated? I don’t know. I hope I can put my trust in [the Denton Police Department] that they’re doing their best job and get justice for Jeff.”

Most of all, Katy said she just needs answers for her brother, who was loved so much by so many.

“He had a very contagious laugh, a happy grin and a helping heart,” she said. “He had never-failing love for his friends, his family and Jesus.”

Denton police have not released any additional information about Monday’s shooting or potential suspects. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham has said it is unlikely the department will release such details until an arrest occurs.