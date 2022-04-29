Rapper Drake tells Joel Embiid that Sixers will be swept by the Heat

Cole Burston/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia 76ers finished off the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of their Round 1 series on Thursday, it finished off a pesky group after Philadelphia once led 3-0 and blew two chances to close out. The Sixers ran away with it as they won 132-97 and can now move on to the next round.

The Miami Heat await them and they are led by former Raptors star Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with a hamstring issue at the moment, and the Sixers will certainly have their hands full with a veteran-laden and proven Heat team.

Toronto rapper Drake, who is known for being a troll, had some words with Sixers star Joel Embiid throughout the series. After the series was over, Drake followed Embiid into the tunnel and he told him that the Heat are going to sweep him and the Sixers.

Embiid and the Sixers will look to carry some momentum with them to South Florida as they take on the Heat in Game 1 on Monday.

