This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing beats a warm sunny day like a cold scoop of ice cream. With so many amazing ice cream parlors in any given state, it's hard to know where to start looking for your next favorite cone .

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best local ice cream shop in each state, including this popular creamery in Louisiana. From longtime traditional favorites to "micro-creameries" with wild toppings, America has some pretty incredible ice cream parlors that anyone can enjoy.

So which ice cream shop has the best scoops in Louisiana ?

Creole Creamery

Located in New Orleans, Creole Creamery serves up the best ice cream in the state, and with as many delicious flavor options they have, it's no surprise why. The shop has several flavors served year-round – such as the lavender honey, peanut butter fudge pie and chocolate chip – as well as fun seasonal flavors like golden summer fig, apple ginger cobbler and a chocwork orange.

Creole Creamery 's Uptown location is at 4824 Prytania Street in New Orleans, but has three other locations around the city.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"With so many delicious flavors on the menu each day, it can be hard to choose – but at the Creole Creamery, you don't have to. Opt for the sampler where you get four mini scoops of your choice. Just make sure one of your four is the Creole Cream Cheese, a New Orleans staple."

Check out the full list here to see the best local ice cream shop in each state.