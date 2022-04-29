ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Shoes or No Shoes Inside? Tanya Wants To Convert To A No-Shoes Home!

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago

For some people, it is a must to have those living in a home or their guests to remove their shoes, and to some it’s normal to just walk around the house with shoes on!

Tanya Rad read an article about how using shoes in your home can bring in all the germs and bacteria from outside as you trail it around when you walk in your home and she wants to convert to a no-shoes home.

But how do you do it? Do you leave house shoes by each entryway? What if you need to go to the backyard? Do you make each guest remove their shoes? What if their feet stink?

So many questions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp5jl_0fOUmtQ500
Photo: Pexels/OAWRS

Watch above to see Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie’s thoughts on Tanya’s no-shoe dream home and let us know on social what your shoe situation is at home - @ onairwithryan

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Shoes#Dream Home#Trail#Pexels
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WCIA

Dallas & Co. dinosaur sculpture finds new home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An iconic Champaign sculpture just got a new home. The T. rex from the Dallas & Co. costume store, which shut its doors in 2020, now belongs to a motorcycle club. The dinosaur remained attached to the store’s building until now. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to get […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy