Shoes or No Shoes Inside? Tanya Wants To Convert To A No-Shoes Home!

For some people, it is a must to have those living in a home or their guests to remove their shoes, and to some it’s normal to just walk around the house with shoes on!

Tanya Rad read an article about how using shoes in your home can bring in all the germs and bacteria from outside as you trail it around when you walk in your home and she wants to convert to a no-shoes home.

But how do you do it? Do you leave house shoes by each entryway? What if you need to go to the backyard? Do you make each guest remove their shoes? What if their feet stink?

So many questions!

Photo: Pexels/OAWRS

Watch above to see Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie’s thoughts on Tanya’s no-shoe dream home and let us know on social what your shoe situation is at home - @ onairwithryan