In Coast You Missed It 4/29/22

 4 days ago
By Tim Binnall

Incredible UFO cases from the United Kingdom, psychic attacks, and the power of intention were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a Turkish official theorizing that aliens built Gobekli Tepe, a disappointing survey for those hoping to see dinosaurs revived, and a decades-old bag of McDonald's french fries found behind the wall of a home. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

Psychic attacks from sinister spirit entities took center stage on Wednesday's program as researcher Robert Bruce discussed such troubling episodes and how best to thwart them. He explained that these ominous events can be physical in nature and generally occur at night. Behind the attacks, he revealed, are what he called "astral wildlife" which are supernatural entities that can sometimes be particularly pernicious. Beyond physically hurting an individual, Bruce said, these forces also manifest their nefarious nature by way of bad luck. As for how one might fend off a psychic attack, he indicated that a banishing pentagram and frankincense are good implements for repelling the entities behind the unsettling experiences.

A pair of rather fantastic theories found their way into the headlines this past week, beginning with a remarkable interview wherein the mayor of the Turkish city home to Gobekli Tepe suggested that the ancient archaeological site could have been created by aliens . The basis for Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül's bold assertion lies in the peculiar nature of the complex's 12,000-year-old statues, which seemingly depict people wearing more modern clothes and carrying contemporary-looking handbags. Meanwhile, an anthropologist studying the Indonesian island of Flores put forward the audacious argument that the hobbit-like human ancestor Homo floresiensis might actually still exist in a manner akin to an undiscovered diminutive Bigfoot.

While the United States may seem to be the epicenter of the UFO mystery, the United Kingdom has more than its fair share of odd incidents involving weird flying objects over the years. On Sunday night's program , ufologist Philip Mantle talked about the long history of the phenomenon in the UK and shared some of the more jaw-dropping cases which he has investigated or uncovered over the years. One such event centered around a member of the British Royal Air Force who recalled meeting an alien on a deserted country road back in 1943. Another particularly compelling report from Mantle dates back to 1767 and saw a man on a horse lifted from the ground by a "large luminous body, like a house on fire."

With each passing year, science seemingly gets increasingly closer to being able to bring extinct creatures back to life. However, the results of an enlightening survey released this past week suggest that those looking forward to seeing such lost species in the flesh some day may wind up having to wait a while as a whopping 45% of Americans said they were against de-extinction. Another surprise from the survey was that, of those who do think it is a good idea, no creature from an array of possible candidates received more than 50% support and popular lost animals like the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian Tiger, and dinosaurs all ranked at or near the bottom of the list.

Is it possible to change the world around us simply through the power of intention? Author Lynne McTaggart explored this intriguing question on Monday night's program and detailed research which suggests that such a scenario may not be science fiction. Recounting experiments wherein it appears that concentrating on a desired outcome seemed to have brought it to fruition, she observed that it only takes a small group of people working together to produce powerful results and that specificity appears to be a key factor in conjuring a desired outcome. Noting that a preponderance of our thoughts are negative or judgemental, she advised creating a more positive mindset in order to strengthen the power of one's intention.

This past week saw a couple of rather odd stories centered around weird discoveries made by homeowners. First, a California resident realized that the puzzling snoring-like sounds that they had heard coming from under their house for months was, in fact, a family of five black bears that made their presence known after waking up from hibernating. Later in the week, a family in Illinois made the news after they found a decades-old bag of McDonald's french fries tucked away behind a wall in their home. Amazingly, they described the fries as remarkably well preserved, though they also wisely opted not to eat any of the ancient fast food.

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last five years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .

