Old Courthouse Museum to host spring flea market

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A spring flea market will be held outside the Old Courthouse Museum in Vicksburg. Neighbors from the Louisiana-Mississippi area will set up booths around the courthouse on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The event will display antiques, artwork, woodwork, and arts and crafts. Booth rental profits will go directly towards the courthouse for improvements.

“I’ve been getting calls almost every minute of the day this week about folks wanting to either sign up for spaces or just come down to shop,” explained Jordan Rushing, assistant director and curator at the Old Courthouse Museum.

According to Rushing, musician Ralph Miller will also be performing. There will also be actors who will set up a Civil War camp on the courthouse grounds. The inside of the courthouse will also be open.

The courthouse holds two flea markets per year; one hosted in the spring followed by a bigger market in the fall. This is the 40th year the flea market has taken place. The event is set to start at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

