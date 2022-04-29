ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Old Courthouse Museum to host spring flea market

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCaXD_0fOUhli800

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A spring flea market will be held outside the Old Courthouse Museum in Vicksburg. Neighbors from the Louisiana-Mississippi area will set up booths around the courthouse on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The event will display antiques, artwork, woodwork, and arts and crafts. Booth rental profits will go directly towards the courthouse for improvements.

CelticFest on the Rez to be held in June

“I’ve been getting calls almost every minute of the day this week about folks wanting to either sign up for spaces or just come down to shop,” explained Jordan Rushing, assistant director and curator at the Old Courthouse Museum.

According to Rushing, musician Ralph Miller will also be performing. There will also be actors who will set up a Civil War camp on the courthouse grounds. The inside of the courthouse will also be open.

The courthouse holds two flea markets per year; one hosted in the spring followed by a bigger market in the fall. This is the 40th year the flea market has taken place. The event is set to start at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Celebration of the Arts to be held in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Celebration of the Arts is set to be held at the Triangle Cultural Center in Yazoo City on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. The Yazoo Herald reported guests can expect various activities and cultural experiences throughout the center. All proceeds of the event will go toward the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Spring Clean-Up to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public Works Department will host a Spring Clean-Up from Saturday, May 7 to Saturday, May 21. Neighbors can leave separated tree limbs and leaves for pickup on the curb. Pearl residents, with a ID, will be able to dispose of furniture, appliances and other large items for free at […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Community Health Fair to be held in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center will host a Community Health Fair on Tuesday, May 12. The health fair will be held at the Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center located at 405 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be blood glucose, blood pressure and COVID-19 vaccines health screenings and […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Islamic Heritage Month Festival to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The International Museum of Islamic Cultures (IMMC) will host the 7th Annual Islamic Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, May 7. The event will be hosted by Moses the Comic. Guests appearances will be made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Indonesian Consul General Hon. Andre Omer Siregar and members of the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Glen Erin Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The body was found on Glen Erin Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kevin Edwards. Hearn said Edwards’ body was found under […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Miller
WJTV 12

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Arts And Crafts#The Old Courthouse Museum#Celticfest#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Teen’s body found in Kiln dirt pit

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a dirt pit in Kiln on Sunday, April 24. The Sun Herald reported the teen was with others when he went under water in the pit and didn’t come back up. The teen was identified as Aydin Stallings, of Kiln. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam […]
KILN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination. The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021. Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy