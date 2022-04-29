OLFM4 deficiency delays the progression of colitis to colorectal cancer by abrogating PMN-MDSCs recruitment

Angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors have multiple beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. The angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril/valsartan has been shown to effectively reduce ambulatory 24-h blood pressure in patients with hypertension, and improvements in many aspects of hemodynamic function have also been reported. Overall hemodynamic effects on arterial stiffness and nocturnal blood pressure play an important role in the pathogenesis of hypertensive heart disease. Therefore, these could represent mechanistic targets underlying the effects of angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors on the continuum of cardiovascular disease from hypertension to heart failure. Other potential mechanisms include reductions in circulating volume and sympathetic activity, both of which contribute to the protection against target organ damage and positive changes in cardiac biomarkers seen during angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor therapy. The mechanisms of action and beneficial effects of angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors are complementary to those of a number of other treatment options for hypertension, suggesting the possibility of additive or even synergistic benefits. Based on available data, there are a number of patient groups who will benefit from antihypertensive treatment with an angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor, including those with salt-sensitive hypertension, structural hypertension, resistant hypertension, and hypertension in the presence of heart failure. Overall, angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors regulate blood pressure and pulse pressure via multiple mechanisms and provide cardiovascular protection. This provides an option for effective intervention early in the vicious cycle of elevated blood pressure and central pressures with progression toward heart failure that should help to address the growing worldwide heart failure epidemic.

