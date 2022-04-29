ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

OLFM4 deficiency delays the progression of colitis to colorectal cancer by abrogating PMN-MDSCs recruitment

By Ziyang Chen
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is strongly associated with the development of colitis-associated tumorigenesis (CAT). Despite recent advances in the understanding of polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cell (PMN-MDSC) responses in cancer, the mechanisms of these cells during this process remain largely uncharacterized. Here, we discovered a glycoprotein, olfactomedin-4 (OLFM4), was highly expressed...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Noise reduction by upstream open reading frames

Gene expression is prone to burst production, making it a highly noisy process that requires additional controls. Upstream open reading frames (uORFs) are widely present in the 5"² leader sequences of 30"“50% of eukaryotic messenger RNAs1,2,3. The translation of uORFs can repress the translation efficiency of the downstream main coding sequences. Whether the low translation efficiency leads to a different variation, or noise, in gene expression has not been investigated, nor has the direct biological impact of uORF-repressed translation. Here we show that uORFs achieve low but precise protein production in plant cells, possibly by reducing the protein production rate. We also demonstrate that, by buffering a stable TIMING OF CAB EXPRESSION 1 (TOC1) protein production level, uORFs contribute to the robust operation of the plant circadian clock. Our results provide both an action model and the biological impact of uORFs in translational control to mitigate transcriptional noise for precise protein production.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Types of necroinflammation, the effect of cell death modalities on sterile inflammation

Distinct types of immune responses are activated by infections, which cause the development of type I, II, or III inflammation, regulated by Th1, Th2, Th17 helper T cells and ILC1, ILC2 and ILC3 cells, respectively. While the classification of immune responses to different groups of pathogens is widely accepted, subtypes of the immune response elicited by sterile inflammation have not yet been detailed. Necroinflammation is associated with the release of damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMP) from dying cells. In this review, we present that the distinct molecular mechanisms activated during apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis lead to the release of different patterns of DAMPs and their suppressors, SAMPs. We summarize the currently available data on how regulated cell death pathways and released DAMPs and SAMPs direct the differentiation of T helper and ILC cells. Understanding the subtypes of necroinflammation can be crucial in developing strategies for the treatment of sterile inflammatory diseases caused by cell death processes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Electric control of valley polarization in monolayer WSe using a van der Waals magnet

Electrical manipulation of the valley degree of freedom in transition metal dichalcogenides is central to developing valleytronics. Towards this end, ferromagnetic contacts, such as Ga(Mn)As and permalloy, have been exploited to inject spin-polarized carriers into transition metal dichalcogenides to realize valley-dependent polarization. However, these materials require either a high external magnetic field or complicated epitaxial growth steps, limiting their practical applications. Here we report van der Waals heterostructures based on a monolayer WSe2 and an Fe3GeTe2/hexagonal boron nitride ferromagnetic tunnelling contact that under a bias voltage can effectively inject spin-polarized holes into WSe2, leading to a population imbalance between Â±K valleys, as confirmed by density functional theory calculations and helicity-dependent electroluminescence measurements. Under an external magnetic field, we observe that the helicity of electroluminescence flips its sign and exhibits a hysteresis loop in agreement with the magnetic hysteresis loop obtained from reflective magnetic circular dichroism characterizations on Fe3GeTe2. Our results could address key challenges of valleytronics and prove promising for van der Waals magnets for magneto-optoelectronics applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mitochondrial calcium uptake regulates tumour progression in embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma

Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (ERMS) is characterised by a failure of cells to complete skeletal muscle differentiation. Although ERMS cells are vulnerable to oxidative stress, the relevance of mitochondrial calcium homoeostasis in oncogenesis is unclear. Here, we show that ERMS cell lines as well as primary tumours exhibit elevated expression of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU). MCU knockdown resulted in impaired mitochondrial calcium uptake and a reduction in mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mROS) levels. Phenotypically, MCU knockdown cells exhibited reduced cellular proliferation and motility, with an increased propensity to differentiate in vitro and in vivo. RNA-sequencing of MCU knockdown cells revealed a significant reduction in genes involved in TGFÎ² signalling that play prominent roles in oncogenesis and inhibition of myogenic differentiation. Interestingly, modulation of mROS production impacted TGFÎ² signalling. Our study elucidates mechanisms by which mitochondrial calcium dysregulation promotes tumour progression and suggests that targeting the MCU complex to restore mitochondrial calcium homoeostasis could be a therapeutic avenue in ERMS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors for hypertension-hemodynamic effects and relevance to hypertensive heart disease

Angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors have multiple beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. The angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril/valsartan has been shown to effectively reduce ambulatory 24-h blood pressure in patients with hypertension, and improvements in many aspects of hemodynamic function have also been reported. Overall hemodynamic effects on arterial stiffness and nocturnal blood pressure play an important role in the pathogenesis of hypertensive heart disease. Therefore, these could represent mechanistic targets underlying the effects of angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors on the continuum of cardiovascular disease from hypertension to heart failure. Other potential mechanisms include reductions in circulating volume and sympathetic activity, both of which contribute to the protection against target organ damage and positive changes in cardiac biomarkers seen during angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor therapy. The mechanisms of action and beneficial effects of angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors are complementary to those of a number of other treatment options for hypertension, suggesting the possibility of additive or even synergistic benefits. Based on available data, there are a number of patient groups who will benefit from antihypertensive treatment with an angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor, including those with salt-sensitive hypertension, structural hypertension, resistant hypertension, and hypertension in the presence of heart failure. Overall, angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors regulate blood pressure and pulse pressure via multiple mechanisms and provide cardiovascular protection. This provides an option for effective intervention early in the vicious cycle of elevated blood pressure and central pressures with progression toward heart failure that should help to address the growing worldwide heart failure epidemic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intermolecular diastereoselective annulation of azaarenes into fused N-heterocycles by Ru(II) reductive catalysis

Derivatization of azaarenes can create molecules of biological importance, but reductive functionalization of weakly reactive azaarenes remains a challenge. Here the authors show a dearomative, diastereoselective annulation of azaarenes, via ruthenium(II) reductive catalysis, proceeding with excellent selectivity, mild conditions, and broad substrate and functional group compatibility. Mechanistic studies reveal that the products are formed via hydride transfer-initiated Î²-aminomethylation and Î±-arylation of the pyridyl core in the azaarenes, and that paraformaldehyde serves as both the C1-building block and reductant precursor, and the use of Mg(OMe)2 base plays a critical role in determining the reaction chemo-selectivity by lowering the hydrogen transfer rate. The present work opens a door to further develop valuable reductive functionalization of unsaturated systems by taking profit of formaldehyde-endowed two functions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The cross-sectional and longitudinal relationship of diabetic retinopathy to cognitive impairment: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To establish a potential relationship between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and different stages of cognitive impairment. Literature searches were conducted on PubMed and EMBASE, with keywords "diabetic retinopathy" and "cognitive impairment". Inclusion criteria were original human studies, and English language. Quality of studies was assessed by the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment (NOSGEN). The register number of this study on the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) is CRD42021236747. The main outcome measures were odds ratios (OR) and risk ratios (RR) for cross-sectional and longitudinal studies, respectively. Meta-regression was performed to evaluate the effects of potential moderator variables, including, age, onset age of diabetes mellitus (DM), duration of DM, and HbA1c.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Comparative metabolomic analysis in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid of humans and in plasma and brain of mice following antidepressant-dose ketamine administration

Subanesthetic-dose racemic (R,S)-ketamine (ketamine) produces rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects in major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD) and has also been shown to effectively treat neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, to date, its mechanism of action remains unclear. Preclinical studies found that (2"‰R,6"‰R;2"‰S,6"‰S)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK), a major circulating metabolite of ketamine, elicits antidepressant effects similar to those of ketamine. To help determine how (2"‰R,6"‰R)-HNK contributes to ketamine's mechanism of action, an exploratory, targeted, metabolomic analysis was carried out on plasma and CSF of nine healthy volunteers receiving a 40-minute ketamine infusion (0.5"‰mg/kg). A parallel targeted metabolomic analysis in plasma, hippocampus, and hypothalamus was carried out in mice receiving either 10"‰mg/kg of ketamine, 10"‰mg/kg of (2"‰R,6"‰R)-HNK, or saline. Ketamine and (2"‰R,6"‰R)-HNK both affected multiple pathways associated with inflammatory conditions. In addition, several changes were unique to either the healthy human volunteers and/or the mouse arm of the study, indicating that different pathways may be differentially involved in ketamine's effects in mice and humans. Mechanisms of action found to consistently underlie the effects of ketamine and/or (2"‰R,6"‰R)-HNK across both the human metabolome in plasma and CSF and the mouse arm of the study included LAT1, IDO1, NAD+, the nitric oxide (NO) signaling pathway, and sphingolipid rheostat.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoinduced chemomimetic biocatalysis for enantioselective intermolecular radical conjugate addition

Exploiting nature's catalysts for non-natural transformations that are inaccessible to chemocatalysis is highly desirable but challenging. On the one hand, the widespread nicotinamide-dependent oxidoreductases have not been utilized for single-electron-transfer-induced bimolecular cross-couplings; on the other, the addition of catalytic asymmetric radical conjugate to terminal alkenes remains a challenge owing to strong racemic background reaction and unselective termination of prochiral radical species. Here we report a chemomimetic biocatalysitic approach for construction of alpha-carbonyl stereocentres via an unnatural intermolecular conjugate addition of N-(acyloxy)phthalimides-derived radicals with acceptor-substituted terminal alkenes, by combination of visible-light excitation and nicotinamide-dependent ketoreductases (KREDs). Based on protein crystal structure, we engineered KREDs via a semi-rational mutagenesis strategy to improve reaction outcomes with a small and high-quality variants library. Mechanistic investigations combining wet experiments, crystallographic studies and computational simulations demonstrate that the repurposed biocatalyst can suppress racemic background reaction and unselected side reactions, yielding enantioselectivity that is challenging to achieve by chemocatalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Validation of an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device employing a novel method to detect atrial fibrillation

We evaluated the accuracy of a 24-hr ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device with a new irregular heartbeat (IHB) algorithm for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) during each BP measurement. Ninety patients with a history of elevated BP and some type of arrhythmia (mean age 63.2"‰Â±"‰10.3 years; 94% with hypertension; 81% with previously diagnosed AF) simultaneously underwent evaluation by 24-hr ABPM with the IHB algorithm and 24-hr Holter electrocardiography (ECG). Among the 3,347 valid readings, 843 readings were considered to indicate an IHB. Among these IHB readings, 195 readings were found to have an AF rhythm by 24-hr Holter ECG. The IHB algorithm showed 100% sensitivity and 79.4% specificity for accurately detecting AF rhythm. An IHB was detected in 12.1% of the measurements during normal rhythm, 48.8% of those during atrial premature complex, and 54.4% of those during ventricular premature complex. The percentage of IHBs detected during normal rhythm was higher in the daytime than at nighttime (16.3% vs. 4.5%, respectively), suggesting that daytime physical activity sometimes induces a false detection of IHBs. The optimal IHB parameters for suggesting potential AF were (1) an IHB burden defined as a percentage of IHB-positive readings in total valid BP measurements >22.5% (84.6% sensitivity, 85.1% specificity; AUC 0.906, p"‰<"‰0.0001) and (2) 2.5 or more consecutive IHBs during 24-hr ABPM (84.6% sensitivity, 83.0% specificity; AUC 0.881, p"‰<"‰0.0001). The novel 24-hr ABPM device with the IHB algorithm assessed herein could contribute to the future comprehensive management of hypertensive patients, with the main goal of preventing cerebrovascular events.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Antigen-bearing outer membrane vesicles as tumour vaccines produced in situ by ingested genetically engineered bacteria

The complex gastrointestinal environment and the intestinal epithelial barrier constrain the design and effectiveness of orally administered tumour vaccines. Here we show that outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) fused to a tumour antigen and produced in the intestine by ingested genetically engineered bacteria function as effective tumour vaccines in mice. We modified Escherichia coli to express, under the control of a promoter induced by the monosaccharide arabinose, a specific tumour antigen fused with the protein cytolysin A on the surface of OMVs released by the commensal bacteria. In mice, oral administration of arabinose and the genetically engineered E. coli led to the production of OMVs that crossed the intestinal epithelium into the lamina propria, where they stimulated dendritic cell maturation. In a mouse model of pulmonary metastatic melanoma and in mice bearing subcutaneous colon tumours, the antigen-bearing OMVs inhibited tumour growth and protected the animals against tumour re-challenge. The in situ production of OMVs by genetically modified commensal bacteria for the delivery of stimulatory molecules could be leveraged for the development of other oral vaccines and therapeutics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new surgical strategy for the treatment of tibial pilon fractures with MIPO facilitated by double reverse traction repositor

The present study aims to introduce a technique combining double reverse traction repositor (DRTR) with minimally invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO) in the surgical treatment of pilon fractures and to observe the efficiency of this approach during a short-term follow-up period. From January to December 2018, patients with pilon fractures who were treated by MIPO with DRTR were reviewed. The demographic and fracture characteristics, surgical data, and prognostic data of 24 patients were extracted. In all 24 patients, closed reduction was achieved with the MIPO technique, and excellent functional and radiological outcomes were observed. The average duration of surgery and intraoperative blood loss were 95.0"‰Â±"‰14.2Â min and 152.1"‰Â±"‰52.1Â ml, respectively. A mean of 16.0"‰Â±"‰1.9 intraoperative fluoroscopies were conducted. At the 12-month follow-up evaluation, the average AOFAS score was 85.2"‰Â±"‰5.1. Anatomic or good reduction was observed in 23 (95.8%) patients. The mean ranges of motion of dorsiflexion and plantarflexion were 11.0"‰Â±"‰2.7 and 32.7"‰Â±"‰11.1, respectively. Two patients with deep venous thrombosis and one patient with wound non-purulent exudate were noted. Additionally, the wounds healed after routine dressing change. No other complications, including skin necrosis or delayed, non-union or malunion, were observed. The new strategy combining DRTR with MIPO in the treatment of pilon fractures allowed excellent radiological and clinical outcomes and a low postoperative complication rate to be achieved in a short-term follow-up period. Further large sample and comparative studies should be conducted to validate our results.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

