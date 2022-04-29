Deciphering the acetylation code of p53 in transcription regulation and tumor suppression

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, specifically CAR T cells targeting CD19, have greatly improved outcomes for patients with B cell lymphoma. However, disease relapse remains a common occurrence in many patients [1, 2]. Different mechanisms of relapse have been demonstrated, such as CD19 open-reading frame mutations, upregulation of coinhibitory ligands, and CAR T cell exhaustion [3]. However, in many relapsed patients no clear immune escape mechanisms can be identified and additional processes, such as trogocytosis, may play an important role. Trogocytosis is a process originally described in the TCR context whereby TCR internalization upon binding of peptide/MHC results in stripping of MHC from antigen presenting cells and subsequent display of MHC on the surface of the recipient T cell [4]. Trogocytosis has since been observed in many facets of natural immunity and plays an important role in immune cell development and function [5]. Recently, CAR T cells were also shown to exhibit trogocytosis when co-cultured with different types of cancer cells, including CAR T cells based on the high-affinity CD19 binding domain FMC63, which were shown to strip CD19 from lymphoma cells and incorporate it into their own plasma membrane [6]. In addition, it was shown that T cells engineered to express CD19 can be killed by CD19 CAR T cells suggesting that such fratricide might also occur spontaneously after CAR T cells acquire CD19 by trogocytosis [6]. To date, no strategies exist to limit trogocytosis in the CAR T cell context to prevent fratricide and the emergence of antigen-negative tumor cells. We, therefore, aimed to develop an approach to limit CAR T cell-mediated trogocytosis. Trogocytosis has previously been shown to correlate with TCR-peptide/MHC avidity [7], and we hypothesized that CAR affinity may have a similar relationship to CAR T cell-mediated trogocytosis. Furthermore, as current iterations of antigen-binding domains used for the construction of CARs likely exceed the affinity required for efficient target cell killing [8], we hypothesized that it may be possible to separate the pro-tumorigenic effects mediated by trogocytosis from the respective CAR's antitumor activity by reducing CAR affinity (Fig.Â 1A). This assumption is supported by the recent finding that T cells expressing a CAR targeting CD19 ("CAT") with ~"‰40-fold lower affinity (Kon"‰="‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰105"‰Mâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1, Koff"‰="‰3.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3"‰sâˆ’1, KD"‰="‰14"‰nM) than the clinically approved FMC63-based CAR (Kon"‰="‰2.1"‰Ã—"‰105"‰Mâˆ’1 s"‰âˆ’"‰1, Koff"‰="‰6.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5 sâˆ’1, KD"‰="‰0.328"‰nM) exhibit higher efficacy and persistence than FMC63-based CAR T cells in a mouse model [9], as well as robust antitumor efficacy and persistence in two clinical trials [9, 10]. We hypothesize that reduced trogocytosis may have contributed to this enhanced in vivo persistence. We therefore generated non-binding (âˆ†scFv), low affinity (CAT) and high affinity (FMC63) CD19 CAR T cells (Fig.Â 1B) in order to determine the impact of CAR affinity on trogocytosis. In addition, we explored the generalizability of this approach by using the CD229-specific CAR binding domain 2D3 and a single amino acid substitution variant with reduced affinity [11] (Fig.Â 1C) and determined the impact on trogocytosis (Fig.Â 1D). We found that low affinity CD19 and CD229 CAR T cells showed killing of target cells indistinguishable from high affinity receptors (Fig.Â 1E, F) as well as unchanged interferon-Î³ production and proliferation when stimulated by beads covalently coated with CD19 (Supplementary Fig.Â 1). Importantly, treatment with low affinity constructs was associated with significantly higher levels of the targeted antigen on the tumor cells at the end of in vitro co-cultures (Fig.Â 1G, H), suggesting reduced levels of antigen loss. We next explored whether this finding might be the result of reduced trogocytosis. Indeed, we found that high-affinity CD19 and CD229 CAR T cells had acquired membrane from their respective target cells during the co-culture, a hallmark of trogocytosis, but that use of low affinity CARs had significantly reduced this membrane transfer (Fig.Â 1I, J). Additionally, we found that use of low affinity CD19 (Supplementary Fig.Â 2A) and CD229 (Supplementary Fig.Â 2B) CARs had also resulted in substantially reduced transfer of the respective target antigen from the tumor cells to the CAR T cells. We further observed that, while target antigen levels were higher, CAR expression had decreased significantly on FMC63 but not CAT CAR T cells upon culture with lymphoma cells, possibly indicating increased CAR internalization of high affinity CD19 CAR T cells (Supplementary Fig.Â 3). Finally, in a short-term B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) mouse model (Fig.Â 1K) showing incomplete tumor control (Supplementary Fig.Â 4), we also observed significantly reduced CD19 expression on tumor cells from mice treated with FMC63 CAR T cells but not CAT CAR T cells. Taken together, these data show that it is possible to significantly limit trogocytosis by reducing CAR affinity while maintaining antitumor activity as well as clinical efficacy [9, 10].

