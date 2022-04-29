ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deciphering the acetylation code of p53 in transcription regulation and tumor suppression

By Zhangchuan Xia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it is well-established that p53-mediated tumor suppression mainly acts through its ability in transcriptional regulation, the molecular mechanisms of this regulation are not completely understood. Among a number of regulatory modes, acetylation of p53 attracts great interests. p53 was one of the first non-histone proteins found to be functionally regulated...

Nature.com

Insufficient ablation induces E3-ligase Nedd4 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma progression by tuning TGF-Î² signaling

Thermal ablation is a main curative therapy for early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, insufficient ablation has been shown to promote HCC progression. E3 ligases have been approved to play important roles in malignant tumors. Whether E3 ligases are involved in HCC progression caused by insufficient ablation remains unclear. Herein, using RNA-sequencing coupled with an in vitro loss-of-function screen, we found that the E3 ligase Neuronal Precursor cell-expressed Developmentally Downregulated 4 (Nedd4) was upregulated in HCC insufficient ablation tissues and promoted HCC cells migration. The upregulation of Nedd4 was induced by METTL14-mediated N6-methyladenosine modification after sublethal heat treatment. Knockdown of Nedd4 inhibited HCC metastasis and growth in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, Nedd4 enhanced TGF-Î² signal transduction mediated tumor progression by directly binding to TGF-Î² type I receptor (TGFBR1) and forming K27-linked ubiquitin at Lysine 391. Additionally, the adverse effect on HCC of sublethal heat treatment was mediated by Nedd4. Clinically, high Nedd4 expression was positively correlated with aggressive tumor phenotypes and poor prognosis in HCC patients. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model confirmed this conclusion. Collectively, this study demonstrated that Nedd4 induced by insufficient ablation plays a crucial role in promoting HCC progression and provides a novel therapeutic target for HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Statistical parametrization of cell cytoskeleton reveals lung cancer cytoskeletal phenotype with partial EMT signature

Epithelial"“mesenchymal Transition (EMT) is a multi-step process that involves cytoskeletal rearrangement. Here, developing and using an image quantification tool, Statistical Parametrization of Cell Cytoskeleton (SPOCC), we have identified an intermediate EMT state with a specific cytoskeletal signature. We have been able to partition EMT into two steps: (1) initial formation of transverse arcs and dorsal stress fibers and (2) their subsequent conversion to ventral stress fibers with a concurrent alignment of fibers. Using the Orientational Order Parameter (OOP) as a figure of merit, we have been able to track EMT progression in live cells as well as characterize and quantify their cytoskeletal response to drugs. SPOCC has improved throughput and is non-destructive, making it a viable candidate for studying a broad range of biological processes. Further, owing to the increased stiffness (and by inference invasiveness) of the intermediate EMT phenotype compared to mesenchymal cells, our work can be instrumental in aiding the search for future treatment strategies that combat metastasis by specifically targeting the fiber alignment process.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial calcium uptake regulates tumour progression in embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma

Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (ERMS) is characterised by a failure of cells to complete skeletal muscle differentiation. Although ERMS cells are vulnerable to oxidative stress, the relevance of mitochondrial calcium homoeostasis in oncogenesis is unclear. Here, we show that ERMS cell lines as well as primary tumours exhibit elevated expression of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU). MCU knockdown resulted in impaired mitochondrial calcium uptake and a reduction in mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mROS) levels. Phenotypically, MCU knockdown cells exhibited reduced cellular proliferation and motility, with an increased propensity to differentiate in vitro and in vivo. RNA-sequencing of MCU knockdown cells revealed a significant reduction in genes involved in TGFÎ² signalling that play prominent roles in oncogenesis and inhibition of myogenic differentiation. Interestingly, modulation of mROS production impacted TGFÎ² signalling. Our study elucidates mechanisms by which mitochondrial calcium dysregulation promotes tumour progression and suggests that targeting the MCU complex to restore mitochondrial calcium homoeostasis could be a therapeutic avenue in ERMS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-affinity CAR T cells exhibit reduced trogocytosis, preventing rapid antigen loss, and increasing CAR T cell expansion

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, specifically CAR T cells targeting CD19, have greatly improved outcomes for patients with B cell lymphoma. However, disease relapse remains a common occurrence in many patients [1, 2]. Different mechanisms of relapse have been demonstrated, such as CD19 open-reading frame mutations, upregulation of coinhibitory ligands, and CAR T cell exhaustion [3]. However, in many relapsed patients no clear immune escape mechanisms can be identified and additional processes, such as trogocytosis, may play an important role. Trogocytosis is a process originally described in the TCR context whereby TCR internalization upon binding of peptide/MHC results in stripping of MHC from antigen presenting cells and subsequent display of MHC on the surface of the recipient T cell [4]. Trogocytosis has since been observed in many facets of natural immunity and plays an important role in immune cell development and function [5]. Recently, CAR T cells were also shown to exhibit trogocytosis when co-cultured with different types of cancer cells, including CAR T cells based on the high-affinity CD19 binding domain FMC63, which were shown to strip CD19 from lymphoma cells and incorporate it into their own plasma membrane [6]. In addition, it was shown that T cells engineered to express CD19 can be killed by CD19 CAR T cells suggesting that such fratricide might also occur spontaneously after CAR T cells acquire CD19 by trogocytosis [6]. To date, no strategies exist to limit trogocytosis in the CAR T cell context to prevent fratricide and the emergence of antigen-negative tumor cells. We, therefore, aimed to develop an approach to limit CAR T cell-mediated trogocytosis. Trogocytosis has previously been shown to correlate with TCR-peptide/MHC avidity [7], and we hypothesized that CAR affinity may have a similar relationship to CAR T cell-mediated trogocytosis. Furthermore, as current iterations of antigen-binding domains used for the construction of CARs likely exceed the affinity required for efficient target cell killing [8], we hypothesized that it may be possible to separate the pro-tumorigenic effects mediated by trogocytosis from the respective CAR's antitumor activity by reducing CAR affinity (Fig.Â 1A). This assumption is supported by the recent finding that T cells expressing a CAR targeting CD19 ("CAT") with ~"‰40-fold lower affinity (Kon"‰="‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰105"‰Mâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1, Koff"‰="‰3.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3"‰sâˆ’1, KD"‰="‰14"‰nM) than the clinically approved FMC63-based CAR (Kon"‰="‰2.1"‰Ã—"‰105"‰Mâˆ’1 s"‰âˆ’"‰1, Koff"‰="‰6.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5 sâˆ’1, KD"‰="‰0.328"‰nM) exhibit higher efficacy and persistence than FMC63-based CAR T cells in a mouse model [9], as well as robust antitumor efficacy and persistence in two clinical trials [9, 10]. We hypothesize that reduced trogocytosis may have contributed to this enhanced in vivo persistence. We therefore generated non-binding (âˆ†scFv), low affinity (CAT) and high affinity (FMC63) CD19 CAR T cells (Fig.Â 1B) in order to determine the impact of CAR affinity on trogocytosis. In addition, we explored the generalizability of this approach by using the CD229-specific CAR binding domain 2D3 and a single amino acid substitution variant with reduced affinity [11] (Fig.Â 1C) and determined the impact on trogocytosis (Fig.Â 1D). We found that low affinity CD19 and CD229 CAR T cells showed killing of target cells indistinguishable from high affinity receptors (Fig.Â 1E, F) as well as unchanged interferon-Î³ production and proliferation when stimulated by beads covalently coated with CD19 (Supplementary Fig.Â 1). Importantly, treatment with low affinity constructs was associated with significantly higher levels of the targeted antigen on the tumor cells at the end of in vitro co-cultures (Fig.Â 1G, H), suggesting reduced levels of antigen loss. We next explored whether this finding might be the result of reduced trogocytosis. Indeed, we found that high-affinity CD19 and CD229 CAR T cells had acquired membrane from their respective target cells during the co-culture, a hallmark of trogocytosis, but that use of low affinity CARs had significantly reduced this membrane transfer (Fig.Â 1I, J). Additionally, we found that use of low affinity CD19 (Supplementary Fig.Â 2A) and CD229 (Supplementary Fig.Â 2B) CARs had also resulted in substantially reduced transfer of the respective target antigen from the tumor cells to the CAR T cells. We further observed that, while target antigen levels were higher, CAR expression had decreased significantly on FMC63 but not CAT CAR T cells upon culture with lymphoma cells, possibly indicating increased CAR internalization of high affinity CD19 CAR T cells (Supplementary Fig.Â 3). Finally, in a short-term B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) mouse model (Fig.Â 1K) showing incomplete tumor control (Supplementary Fig.Â 4), we also observed significantly reduced CD19 expression on tumor cells from mice treated with FMC63 CAR T cells but not CAT CAR T cells. Taken together, these data show that it is possible to significantly limit trogocytosis by reducing CAR affinity while maintaining antitumor activity as well as clinical efficacy [9, 10].
CANCER
Nature.com

Suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid suppresses axonal damage and neurological dysfunction after subarachnoid hemorrhage via the HDAC1/HSP70/TDP-43 axis

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Increased focus has been placed on the role of histone deacetylase inhibitors as crucial players in subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) progression. Therefore, this study was designed to expand the understanding of SAH by exploring the downstream mechanism of the histone deacetylase inhibitor suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA) in SAH. The expression of TDP-43 in patients with SAH and rat models of SAH was measured. Then, western blot analysis, immunofluorescence staining, and transmission electron microscope were used to investigate the in vitro effect of TDP-43 on a neuronal cell model of SAH established by oxyhemoglobin treatment. Immunofluorescence staining and coimmunoprecipitation assays were conducted to explore the relationship among histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), and TDP-43. Furthermore, the in vivo effect of HDAC1 on SAH was investigated in rat models of SAH established by endovascular perforation. High expression of TDP-43 in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with SAH and brain tissues of rat models of SAH was observed, and TDP-43 accumulation in the cytoplasm and the formation of inclusion bodies were responsible for axonal damage, abnormal nuclear membrane morphology, and apoptosis in neurons. TDP-43 degradation was promoted by the HDAC1 inhibitor SAHA via the acetylation of HSP70, alleviating SAH, and this effect was verified in vivo in rat models. In conclusion, SAHA relieved axonal damage and neurological dysfunction after SAH via the HSP70 acetylation-induced degradation of TDP-43, highlighting a novel therapeutic target for SAH.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Formation of thyroid hormone revealed by a cryo-EM structure of native bovine thyroglobulin

Thyroid hormones are essential regulators of metabolism, development, and growth. They are formed from pairs of iodinated tyrosine residues within the precursor thyroglobulin (TG), a 660-kDa homodimer of the thyroid gland, by an oxidative coupling reaction. Tyrosine pairs that give rise to thyroid hormones have been assigned within the structure of human TG, but the process of hormone formation is poorly understood. Here we report a ~3.3-Ã… cryo-EM structure of native bovine TG with nascent thyroid hormone formed at one of the predicted hormonogenic sites. Local structural rearrangements provide insight into mechanisms underlying thyroid hormone formation and stabilization.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Immunomodulatory therapy using a pediatric dialysis system ameliorates septic shock in miniature pigs

Application of the immunomodulatory selective cytopheretic device (SCD) to enhance renal replacement therapy and improve outcomes of acute kidney injury in pediatric patients is impeded by safety concerns. Therapy using a pediatric hemodialysis system could overcome these limitations. Methods. Yucatan minipigs (8"“15"‰kg) with induced septic shock underwent continuous hemodiafiltration with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A non-canonical cGAS"“STING"“PERK pathway facilitates the translational program critical for senescence and organ fibrosis

Innate DNA sensing via the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase"“stimulator of interferon genes (cGAS"“STING) mechanism surveys microbial invasion and cellular damage and thus participates in various human infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases and cancers. However, how DNA sensing rapidly and adaptively shapes cellular physiology is incompletely known. Here we identify the STING"“PKR-like endoplasmic reticulum kinase (PERK)"“eIF2Î± pathway, a previously unknown cGAS"“STING mechanism, enabling an innate immunity control of cap-dependent messenger RNA translation. Upon cGAMP binding, STING at the ER binds and directly activates the ER-located kinase PERK via their intracellular domains, which precedes TBK1"“IRF3 activation and is irrelevant to the unfolded protein response. The activated PERK phosphorylates eIF2Î±, forming an inflammatory- and survival-preferred translation program. Notably, this STING"“PERK"“eIF2Î± pathway is evolutionarily primitive and physiologically critical to cellular senescence and organ fibrosis. Pharmacologically or genetically targeting this non-canonical cGAS"“STING pathway attenuated lung and kidney fibrosis. Collectively, the findings identify an alternative innate immune pathway and its critical role in organ fibrosis, report an innate immunity-directed translation program and suggest the therapeutic potential for targeting the STING"“PERK pathway in treating fibrotic diseases.
CANCER

