GILROY (KPIX 5) — California’s high-speed rail project is moving ahead with the approval of the San Jose-to-Merced section by way of Gilroy. The approval by the state High-Speed Rail Authority board of directors was cheered by Gilroy officials who envision building a transit hub around the rail stop. ”I believe this will be transformative for the Gilroy community,” said Mayor Marie Blankley. The approved alignment for the San Jose-to-Merced segment which will take tracks through the Gilroy station, before heading across Pacheco Pass into the Central Valley. ”This will be a connector for bus and rail to Monterey, to the east, to San...

GILROY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO