ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Real estate listing including ‘rehabbed ex-husband’ goes viral

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jenna Maddox
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNrNX_0fOUdsDT00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Real estate investor Crystal Ball’s home for sale in Panama City Beach, Florida, comes with a unique feature included: a free ex-husband.

The listing for the house at 3819 Quail St. went viral on social media after it was shared on the popular Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild . Ball said she is selling the $699,000 home to potential investors with her ex-husband as the tenant.

Conserve or develop? Future of Cove Mountain in Sevier County in limbo

The photos feature Richard Chaillou in silly poses showing off different rooms in the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzYvq_0fOUdsDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNxjy_0fOUdsDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V954L_0fOUdsDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRPF1_0fOUdsDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZ7bn_0fOUdsDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnjnE_0fOUdsDT00
Richard Chaillou is a local business owner and soccer coach in Panama City Beach. (Courtesy of Crystal Ball)

In the listing, Ball described Chaillou as a “wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband” with extra-large ears who is a dream in the kitchen. She said the divorce has not been easy for the pair, but humor has gotten them through it.

“I used comedy and humor to get through a very, very difficult situation, and I was able to maintain an intact relationship with him,” Ball said. “We co-parent very closely. He’s a phenomenal father.”

Home in Virginia has pending offer despite non-paying occupant ‘living in lower level’

Ball also said it has been a valuable learning experience, both in work and life.

“That’s kind of what real estate investing has taught me,” she said. “If I maintain a good sense of ambiguity through all the ups and downs in life and just use comedic relief and humor to get through it… Now I still have a very high level of data I use to do my job, but it creates a better outcome for everyone, and that’s what I’ve done. The kids are happy.”

Ball said it’s common for real estate investment properties to be sold with current tenants, so she plans to sell the property, and her ex-husband will do a lease-back for the first two years.

However, she said the quirky listing hasn’t come without backlash from “haters on the internet.” The listing was also removed from Zillow and MLS, but Ball said she plans to add the home to “for sale by owner” websites.

“Social media has changed the way we communicate,” Ball said. “A lot of the homes I sell, or a lot of the clients I connect, is done through social media.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Panama City Beach, FL
Real Estate
Panama City Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
State
Virginia State
Toby Hazlewood

65 Dogs Rescued From an “Overwhelmed” Owner in Georgia – Many Will Require Medical Treatment Before New Homes Are Found

On April 23 a combined team of animal rescue workers were called-upon to rescue a total of 65 dogs from an "overwhelmed" pet owner in mid-Georgia. The team, made up of Atlanta Humane Society, along with ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends attended the address to rescue animals ranging from puppies through to dogs over 10 years old. It was found that many will require medical treatment and behavioral training before new homes can be found for them.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Wmbb#Zillow#Conserve
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

This​ Dreamy Underwater Sandbar In Emerald Coast Florida Is A Massive Floating Beach Party

There's an expansive sandbar on the Emerald Coast of Florida with sparkling shallow waters where people enjoy cooling off and partying hard!. Despite not really being an island, the Crab Island is located in Destin, Florida. After sand drifted from the Gulf of Mexico, the once island turned into an exciting place for visitors to gather in the knee-deep ocean, enjoy food... and, of course, adult beverages.
DESTIN, FL
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy