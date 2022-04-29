ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hosting the ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’

By Stephanie Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctB4D_0fOUaX3N00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produce the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” according to a joint announcement from NBC and entertainment company MRC.

A release notes that this year’s show “marks exactly 25 years since Combs won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out.”

Hutsonville High School students collaborate with local boutique

The veteran entertainer is promising “several surprises” for the live broadcast which will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The network also hinted at what viewers can expect, including “spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and can’t-miss pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year.”

Previously NBC announced five of the performers who will be taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to entertain viewers: Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Also performing on the show will be singer, songwriter, and rapper Mary J. Blige, who is being honored as this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient. Blige’s performance is highly anticipated after her show-stopping appearance in the “Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The first player ever drafted in the NFL didn’t end up playing: Here’s why

There is still more information to come about the BBMA’s show, including additional performers and presenters.

Last year the program was hosted by singer Nick Jonas, who took over from fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson who hosted the previous three years.

Outside his role with the awards show, Combs is currently working on his seventh studio album.

Watch the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

THE “2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS” FINALISTS:

Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodriga
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist
GIVÈON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Ppoh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Li Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dura Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragon4
Migo
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drakp
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Tavlor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indy 500 nonprofit partners with Candles to honor Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The community joined together this morning to honor the late Eva Kor’s role as an Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal. Eva Kor was a Holocaust survivor and inspired many people during her lifetime and her time as the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal was no exception. Katherine Grabowski a current 500 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Blige
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Bruno Mars
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Music Award#Nbc#Wcmh#Mrc#Hutsonville High School#Red Hot Chili Peppers
blavity.com

Teyana Taylor Threatens Legal Action Against TikToker Who Allegedly Insinuated She Overdosed

Teyana Taylor is sending a message to internet gossip fiends: keep her name out of your mouth unless you want to pay up!. During a recent interview, the “Made It” singer addressed a situation involving a TikTok star who shared libelous rumors about her. Specifically, Taylor shared that she’s looking to take legal action against the woman in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy