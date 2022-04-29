ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Mother of pregnant woman shot speaks out

By Marley Capper
KREX
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said.

That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home.

Police say they are looking for the shooter. They are also gathering video from security cameras around the neighborhood.

Danville Police investigate after pregnant woman shot

The victim’s name is Lydia Davis. Her family says her two-year-old daughter was in the house during the shooting.

The home is near Cleveland and Bowman in Danville.

Lydia is stable, but she lost her baby.

Lydia’s mother says their entire family is devastated.

“She’s numb to everything right now, she’s in a lot of pain,” Garner said.

Garner says she woke up to hearing her daughter screaming that she had been shot.

Davis is nearly eight months pregnant.

“All together she was shot 8 times and one of them got the baby,” Garner said.

The baby, Trevon Patton Jr. died. But, the grandmother says they were able to hold him and spend a few moments with him before delivering his body.

“Never in my life thought I would be burying my grandbaby, never in my life,” Garner said.

Davis underwent surgery to repair her gallbladder.

“She’s in a lot of pain,” Garner said.

The family now wants justice, not only for Lydia, but for Trevon.

“Please come forward, you took an innocent life, a baby that never even got to experience life, just come forward please,” Garner said.

The devastating situation has been tough on the family.

They were planning to celebrate Lydia’s two-year-old’s birthday this week.

They also wanted to have a baby shower for Trevon. He was due at the beginning of June.

The family is raising money for Lydia’s hospital bills.

Trevon’s funeral will take place this week.

Lydia’s baby girl is also celebrating her second birthday this week.

If you would like to donate to support the family, you can do so HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

