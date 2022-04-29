An Airline Hosted An Epic In-Flight Wedding After Delays Ruined The Couple's Vegas Plans

Where there's a will, there's a way, even if you're 37,000 feet in the air.

A couple on their way to get married in Las Vegas had to change their plans last-minute due to an airline delay, but they made the best of it by simply getting married mid-flight, ABC News reports.

Jeremy Salda and his new wife Pam Salda said "I do" in front of a plane full of witnesses on Southwest Airlines Flight 2690 on Sunday, and the airline was more than happy to accommodate.

The couple had scheduled a wedding in Vegas, but a flight cancellation made them worry that they might not make it to their appointment on time, Southwest said in a statement.

Chris Mitcham, another passenger, who is an ordained minister, also had his Vegas flight cancelled, but he overheard the couple worrying about their wedding date and offered to marry them if they missed their appointment.

The three bought three tickets on Southwest Airlines and hopped on a Vegas-bound flight, with the couple dressed in their wedding attire. The plane's pilot, Captain Gil noticed that the passengers were dressed as a bride and groom and asked if they were on their way to tie the knot.

"I said, 'well, we're going to try, but if not I think I'm just going to get married right here on this plane.' And [the pilot] said, 'really?' I was like, 'yes,'" Pam said. "And he goes, 'okay, we can do that,'" Pam told ABC News.

Southwest Airlines says toilet paper streamers were used for decor, and one flight attendant stood in as the maid of honour.

An old notebook was passed around the cabin for passengers to sign with their seat numbers and wish the newlyweds good luck.

ABC News also reports that the couple has a destination wedding planned for Mexico in August, but they wanted to have a small ceremony in Las Vegas in order to be legally married in the U.S.

Here's hoping they make it to their next wedding on time!