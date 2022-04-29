ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

College tenure review trend takes root in Louisiana

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jZGN_0fOUUqCI00

A committee in the Louisiana Legislature approved a resolution that would call for a study of the tenure review process at Louisiana's public colleges. Other states with Republican-led legislatures have considered and approved similar studies and policies, despite opposition from higher education leaders and faculty. (Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator)

A legislative committee unanimously advanced a resolution Thursday that would create a task force to study tenure for professors at Louisiana’s public colleges .

Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 , sponsored by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, would create the Task Force on Tenure in Postsecondary Education. The task force would report back to lawmakers with suggestions on changing tenure policies in the state.

The resolution’s language suggests that Cathey, acting in line with Republican lawmakers in other states, is concerned about possible indoctrination of students at Louisiana universities.

“Postsecondary students should be confident that they are being exposed to a variety of viewpoints, including those that are dissenting,” the resolution reads. The resolution seeks to ensure that “faculty members are not using their courses for the purpose of political, ideological, religious or anti-religious indoctrination.”

While the original resolution called for just two faculty representatives on the task force, Cathey amended the bill to allow for one from each of Louisiana’s university systems. Cathey said that he was asked to do this by Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana system.

The resolution has been met with a backlash from professors. The Association of Louisiana Faculty Senates passed a resolution condemning Cathey’s proposal, as did the LSU Faculty Senate.

LSU Faculty Senate President Mandi Lopez testified against the resolution.

“Novel ideas that go against convention often meet resistance, but it is these ideas and the subsequent endeavors that change the world,” Lopez said. “Tenure allows experts to test the boundaries of conventional wisdom, without fear of reprisal or interference.”

Henderson also testified before the committee, advocating the importance of tenure.

“Tenure does not protect against incompetence or malfeasance or other issues of cause,” Henderson said. Since 1940, he said, the American Association of University Professors “issued their first statement on tenure and academic freedom that’s been a bedrock component of what we do.”

New Board of Regents administrator has professors concerned about job security

Henderson said that while he thought that Cathey had pure intentions, he disagreed with the language about indoctrination. Henderson said that from his perspective, a task force was not necessary, but he said that he would participate.

“I will be an active participant as well as all the others that are appointed to it,” Henderson said. “And I think at the end of the day, it will result in an unequivocal statement of the value of indeterminate tenure in our work.”

Henderson also lamented the way that tenure is viewed in some circles.

“Unfortunately, we are in a time where caricatures about a concept are what people are against, and sometimes they can create that caricature and say, ‘This is the straw man, and I’m going to defeat you.’ Even if a straw man has no basis in reality,” Henderson said.

In an interview, LSU President William Tate IV said that he did not oppose the task force.

“Democracy is about having conversations,” Tate said.

Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, said that he was concerned that free speech is not being respected on college campuses.

“It seems like tenure, at his height, was probably like I said in the late ‘60s,1970s,” he said. “They had a lot of political discourse, and they wanted professors to speak their mind. But it seems like we’re going in the opposite direction.”

“They’re not respecting the First Amendment anymore,” Talbot said. “It used to be valued. Now we have college campuses telling people you can’t come here.”

Cathey said that the outcome of the task force is not certain.

“Maybe a recommendation actually strengthens tenure,” Cathey said.

Cathey’s tweets tell a different story.

Earlier this month, Cathey tweeted that faculty who break the law should lose their tenure. He followed that up with several broader comments on tenure.

“Would never advocate for tenure for anyone in any profession!” Cathey tweeted.

“I’ll still never understand why you need a system to create job protection for you!” Cathey said in another tweet in the same thread. “Shouldn’t your work as a professor keep you employed?”

Piper Hutchinson is a reporter with the LSU Manship School News Service.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post College tenure review trend takes root in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana universities could soon be allowed to pay student-athletes directly

Last year Louisiana jumped on the bandwagon to allow college sports stars to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. Now state leaders want to follow suit and allow schools to pay their student-athletes directly. Senate Bill 250, authored by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would allow colleges, universities and university affiliates […] The post Louisiana universities could soon be allowed to pay student-athletes directly appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials propose secretive review process for nursing home hurricane plans

The proposal from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to tighten up rules for nursing home hurricane evacuations would prohibit state records about how well those plans are executed from being released publicly. Officials who work under Edwards helped craft House Bill 933 in response to the horrific evacuation of seven southeast Louisiana nursing homes to […] The post Louisiana officials propose secretive review process for nursing home hurricane plans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers look to assign responsibility for nursing home evacuation plans

Louisiana edged closer Tuesday to assigning responsibility for nursing home emergency plans to a specific state agency and closing a regulatory loophole that may have contributed to the horrific evacuation of over 800 nursing home residents to an old pesticide warehouse last year. The House Health and Welfare Committee moved forward House Bill 291 to […] The post Louisiana lawmakers look to assign responsibility for nursing home evacuation plans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage

Current law suspends retirement benefits for many teachers who return to work depending on when they retired. A proposed law would expand the number of certified teachers in any subject area who could return without losing retirement pay. That would include any who retired before July 1, 2020. The post Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers initial budget plan leaves Mississippi River bridge funding up in the air

The Louisiana Legislature’s Republican leadership on Monday unveiled its tentative $44 billion budget plan outlining how it intends to spend the unprecedented amount of money available to the state, though a high-profile section of the proposal was left unfinished. The post Louisiana lawmakers initial budget plan leaves Mississippi River bridge funding up in the air appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Talbot
Louisiana Illuminator

State money could follow struggling students to private or home school

Parents of students who are struggling to read in elementary school might soon have the option to pull their students out of public school and into private school or homeschooling, paid for with government subsidies taken out of the public education budget. Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s Senate Bill 203 would create the Reading Education Savings Account […] The post State money could follow struggling students to private or home school appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature

An attempt to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by Louisiana schools and all levels of government has gained momentum in the Legislature, although proponents’ arguments for doing so have been based on misinformation. Two pieces of legislation that would weaken such mandates advanced from the House Health and Welfare committee Tuesday morning. One resolution would remove […] The post Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Disadvantaged student enrollment rules could be loosened for Louisiana charter schools

Louisiana charter schools might soon be allowed to change the amount of disadvantaged students that they’re required to enroll. Right now, charter schools must match their economically disadvantaged and special needs enrollment, excluding talented and gifted students, to at least 85% of their local school district’s enrollment of the same student segment. House Bill 940, […] The post Disadvantaged student enrollment rules could be loosened for Louisiana charter schools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The Louisiana Legislature#Republican#Senate
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposals highlight growing pains for Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry

High prices and a lack of access for patients in need have been the chief growing pains for Louisiana’s fledgling medical marijuana industry. State lawmakers want to address these problems, but backers of medicinal weed say proposed changes won’t come close to meeting demand that they describe as critical. The post Proposals highlight growing pains for Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks

In one of his first acts in office, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a pair of executive orders that reformed the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), a lucrative enticement for big business. The governor curtailed the tax break from 100% to 80% of property taxes owed and, most critically, gave local government some say over […] The post Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Extremist election deniers, GOP lawmakers rally outside Colorado Capitol

Local and national leaders of a right-wing movement that seeks to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election rallied outside the Colorado Capitol, rehashing an array of baseless conspiracy theories and telling a crowd of hundreds of supporters they’re fighting a “spiritual battle” against evil. The post Extremist election deniers, GOP lawmakers rally outside Colorado Capitol appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate was unable to begin floor debate due to a dispute about whether Republicans should be able to offer amendments, including one on Title 42. The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IMMIGRATION
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy