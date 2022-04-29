Explore your creative side with musical instruments from the Library

Starting May 1, Fort Worth Public Library cardholders can check out a musical instrument for three weeks.

With financial support from the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, the Library will now lend acoustic and electric guitars, drum pads, ukuleles, keyboards and more. Like other library items, instrument checkouts can be renewed if no one is on a wait list for the instrument. Reserve online or find one in your neighborhood Library.

The Library is also helping residents learn how to play instruments in a variety of ways. The Meadowbrook library hosts weekly jam sessions for all ages, a new guitar lesson series is available on YouTube and library cardholders can access LinkedIn Learning lessons.

The Fort Worth Public Library is committed to expanding access to arts and culture initiatives in the city and encourages patrons to explore all the music-related programs offered year-round.

