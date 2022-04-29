NFL Draft 2022: Broncos making second- and third-round selections
The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Friday night in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 2 and 3. Here's what to know:
NFL Draft schedule:
Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT
How to watch:
Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com )
Broncos draft
Denver's 2022 picks:
No. 75 - Nik Bonitto
No. 80 - Greg Dulcich
No. 115
No. 116
No. 152
No. 162
No. 179
No. 206
No. 232
No. 234
The latest:
Broncos draft UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in third round, pick 80
Broncos draft Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto in second round of NFL Draft
Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.
Comments / 0