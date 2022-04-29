ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL Draft 2022: Broncos making second- and third-round selections

By The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Friday night in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 2 and 3. Here's what to know:

NFL Draft schedule:

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com )

Broncos draft

Denver's 2022 picks:

No. 75 - Nik Bonitto

No. 80 - Greg Dulcich

No. 115

No. 116

No. 152

No. 162

No. 179

No. 206

No. 232

No. 234

The latest:

Broncos draft UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in third round, pick 80

Broncos draft Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto in second round of NFL Draft

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Futures for the 2022 NFL season after the draft

I was taking a look at the win totals markets after the NFL draft. Those numbers probably weren't shifted too much by third-round running backs or "draft and develop quarterbacks" but the futures market is another one where we might be able to find some extra value now that we have a better sense of the talent that teams are working with.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy