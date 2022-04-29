ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KAT denies Timberwolves held players-only meeting

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhquJ_0fOUOvFp00

"See this is why I don't look at Twitter and s***, bro. You all be making up s*** at any time, bro."

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared calm and loose while meeting with the media just hours before Minnesota's must-win Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, though he did seem confused when asked about a report that said the Timberwolves held a players-only meeting on Wednesday.

"Who reported that?" Towns asked, with KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson informing him of the Yahoo! Sports report.

"Um, no," he said with a chuckle. "We had a film session just as a team. OK. What happened there? See this is why I don't look at Twitter and s***, bro. You all be making up s*** at any time, bro. I don't know what the hell happened. Alright. Yeah, we watched film. We had practice yesterday, I guess that's a players-only meeting. Yeah, we had practice."

The report came from TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes via a Yahoo! Sports article .

"The players gathered together following a team film session conducted by head coach Chris Finch, sources said.

"Players watched additional film among themselves, challenged each other to play with urgency and to play the right way as well as stressed the importance of moving the ball, sources said."

Aside from Towns denying the players-only meeting report, the focus was solely on finding a way to force a Game 7 Sunday in Memphis.

"Could we have won the series already? For sure," Towns said. "Were we up 26 points in a game and let it go? And then got 20 again and let it go? For sure. But we can't worry about that. It's Game 6, those games are done, they're already put in history. We gotta move on to the next one, worry about what's in front of us not what's behind us."

If the Timberwolves win Friday night they will play Game 7 Sunday at Memphis at 2:30 p.m., with the game televised nationally on ABC.

Tipoff inside Target Center Friday is just after 8 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: What Led To Divorce Between Steph Curry’s Parents

The Curry family is expected to be on hand for Game 1 of the Western Conference second round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry’s parents likely won’t be sitting next to each other, though. Last year, it was reported that Steph’s parents,...
NBA
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Kat#Nba#Basketball#The Memphis Grizzlies#Kstp Tv#Yahoo#Tnt
FanSided

Kenta Maeda apologizes to Minnesota Twins for his presence

One could understand why Kenta Maeda would have wanted to be in the Minnesota Twins dugout. He is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, hoping to return to the roster in September. With the Twins in Tampa Bay while he is rehabbing in Florida, it made sense for Maeda to stop by to say hello.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Have Signed Undrafted Free Agent Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have continued to add to their offensive backfield after the draft, signing Toledo running back Bryant Koback. Koback was a four-year standout at Toledo, rushing for 4,026 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career. He saved his best for last, racking up 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground as a senior.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
645
Followers
139
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy