KAT denies Timberwolves held players-only meeting

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared calm and loose while meeting with the media just hours before Minnesota's must-win Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, though he did seem confused when asked about a report that said the Timberwolves held a players-only meeting on Wednesday.

"Who reported that?" Towns asked, with KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson informing him of the Yahoo! Sports report.

"Um, no," he said with a chuckle. "We had a film session just as a team. OK. What happened there? See this is why I don't look at Twitter and s***, bro. You all be making up s*** at any time, bro. I don't know what the hell happened. Alright. Yeah, we watched film. We had practice yesterday, I guess that's a players-only meeting. Yeah, we had practice."

The report came from TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes via a Yahoo! Sports article .

"The players gathered together following a team film session conducted by head coach Chris Finch, sources said. "Players watched additional film among themselves, challenged each other to play with urgency and to play the right way as well as stressed the importance of moving the ball, sources said."

Aside from Towns denying the players-only meeting report, the focus was solely on finding a way to force a Game 7 Sunday in Memphis.

"Could we have won the series already? For sure," Towns said. "Were we up 26 points in a game and let it go? And then got 20 again and let it go? For sure. But we can't worry about that. It's Game 6, those games are done, they're already put in history. We gotta move on to the next one, worry about what's in front of us not what's behind us."

If the Timberwolves win Friday night they will play Game 7 Sunday at Memphis at 2:30 p.m., with the game televised nationally on ABC.

Tipoff inside Target Center Friday is just after 8 p.m.