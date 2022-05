From today's opinion by the Minnesota Court of Appeals in Johnsonville, LLC v. City of Buffalo, written by Judge Sarah Wheelock and joined by Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bryan and Judge Lucinda Jesson:. In early 2021, Johnsonville displayed a 30-by-50-foot flag saying, "TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great," from atop a mobile...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO