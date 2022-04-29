ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27-Year-Old Facing Charges After A Gun Pointing Incident In Owatonna

By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
A 27-year-old man is now facing charges after an alleged gun pointing incident on Sunday in Owatonna. According to the Owatonna Police Department, Devin Sawyer is being charged with 5th-degree possession (felony), carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit (gross misdemeanor), and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor...

