27-Year-Old Facing Charges After A Gun Pointing Incident In Owatonna
By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
4 days ago
A 27-year-old man is now facing charges after an alleged gun pointing incident on Sunday in Owatonna. According to the Owatonna Police Department, Devin Sawyer is being charged with 5th-degree possession (felony), carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit (gross misdemeanor), and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
A Robbinsdale man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2020. Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in the murder of 29-year-old Nigar "Nika" Mammadzada in Hennepin County court Thursday. Eggleston had been charged with intentional second-degree murder, which he pleaded guilty to earlier this month.
A 59-year-old Minnesota man is dead after being stabbed by his 24-year-old son, according to charges. Steven L. Earle died in surgery around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, after being stabbed by his son approximately eight hours earlier at 208 Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, near Mankato, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court.
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota.
“And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania.
For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in.
“Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Marshall, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person has died and two more are seriously hurt after a crash in southwest Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol's report indicated that one of the drivers had alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck. The incident occurred just north...
A 35-year-old Camden man wanted in the March 2022 death of a 39-year-old Cherry Hill man was taken into custody by US Marshals during a traffic stop, authorities said. Troy Leary, 35, of Camden, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Terence McManus on May 2, in Camden around 6:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.
