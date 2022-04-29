ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scavenger hunt highlights Historic Preservation Month

Lakewood, Colorado
Lakewood, Colorado
 3 days ago

Lakewood’s Historic Preservation Commission invites all residents to join a self-guided scavenger hunt virtually or in person during May to search for unique architectural elements and historic structures found at O’Kane and Washington Heights parks. May is Archeology and Historic Preservation Month, and Lakewood’s commission created this engaging scavenger hunt to highlight the city’s history.

Head out to discover some history because participants who submit their completed scavenger hunt form will be entered to win a prize! Download and print the scavenger hunt guide or complete the online scavenger hunt form on the city’s website. The guide can also be picked up at the Washington Heights Arts Center, 6375 W. First Ave., during business hours. Completed forms can be dropped off at the center during these times as well.

After June 1, prize winners will be notified, and the answers to the scavenger hunt will be posted at Lakewood.org/PreservationMonth.

Learn more about the city’s preservation program and historic resources at Lakewood.org/HistoricPreservation.

Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month is recognized annually by cities, states and preservation organizations across the country to instill national and community pride, promote heritage tourism and highlight the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.

