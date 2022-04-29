ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nonverbal first-grader suffered abuse at hands of teachers for months, Texas parents say

By Cassandre Coyer
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A first grade student with special needs was abused by his teacher and aide for months, Texas parents say.

It all started when Angelica Frias, the boy’s mother, started noticing her child would regularly come back from school with scratches, bruises , knots in his head and “torn” ears, according to an April 21 Facebook post.

After parents reached out to the school administration with questions about their son’s injuries at Raymond Elementary School in Houston, the Aldine Independent School District said it immediately launched an investigation.

In a statement shared with McClatchy News on April 29, the school district said it was “aware of an incident at Raymond Elementary School in which a teacher and a paraprofessional made inappropriate physical contact with a special needs student.”

The school shared three videos of incidents that took place within the last few months involving the first grade special education teacher and the aide , ABC13 reported. In one of the videos, Pablo Reyna, the boy’s father, said the aide is seen hitting the student in the face with an object.

The child has special needs and is nonverbal, the mother said, so he wasn’t able to tell his parents what was happening at school.

The woman said the incidents caught on camera caused “alarming concern,” adding “this was only one thing that was shown, imagin(e) the whole school year.”

Frias said she was “furious” and now wants to sue the elementary school.

The woman said another video showed her son being grabbed by the back of his shirt and dragged to his desk.

“As a parent you hope, pray that the teachers treat your special need child good,” she said in her post.

“I am mad, I am hurt,” she wrote. “My poor boy.”

The district said charges are pending against both the teacher and the aide, adding the teacher has been “removed from the classroom” and the aide resigned from the district.

“This incident is deeply concerning and should not have occurred,” the statement said. “The district trains teachers and paraprofessionals in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques at the beginning of each school year and will reinforce that training during the remainder of this year.”

It continued: “Aldine ISD expects all employees to conduct themselves in a manner that demonstrates the proper regard for others and does not tolerate behavior that infringes on the safety and emotional well-being of any students or staff member. In addition, the district will use its resources to protect its students and staff.”

Click2Houston.com

Former Aldine ISD teacher, teacher’s aide accused of abusing 2 children with autism, court docs say

HOUSTON – A former Aldine ISD teacher and teacher’s aide who are accused of abusing two children with autism have been charged, court documents said. According to court documents, the investigation began when the parents of one of the children notified the principal at Raymond Academy and said they believe something was happening to their child at school.
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Fort Worth, TX
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

