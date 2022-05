Donovan Burgo doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring the game-winning run for Dartmouth in the top of the 13th inning. Chase Feno led off with a double. Starter Matt Lariviere went six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 10. Louie Freitas allowed three hits and one run over seven innings while striking out five to get the win. Feno, Burgo, Moniz and Chase Lackie all had two hits. Dartmouth (8-2, 4-0 SEC) visits New Bedford on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO