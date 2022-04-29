Owatonna Arts Center adds 19th century print to collection

A print created between 1802 and 1816 by Belgian artist Pierre-Joseph Redouté has found a new and permanent home in the Owatonna Arts Center thanks to Roger Randall and Mary Barnard Randall, who have ties to the area.

“We had the pleasure of knowing many of the early founders of the Owatonna Art Center and look forward to having this piece represented in the Center’s permanent collection,” Roger Randall said. “We believe this is a magnificent home for it.”

The print, known as “plate 107 Flabby-leaved Canna,’’ is derived from Roudeté’s works called “Les Lilacées” or “The Lilies.” According to Randall, this work included 486 flowers and plants created with a process known as stipple engraving and hand-painted with watercolor.

Redouté created this particular series of prints while acting as the official court artist for the French Monarchy including Marie Antoinette, who he tutored and she eventually became his patron prior to her death. He later served Empress Josephine Bonaparte, the wife of Napoleon, following the French Revolution. She had him paint the flowers in the garden at Malmaison.

About 200 copies were printed using the stipple-engraving technique, and only a handful were colored by hand. The Minneapolis and Chicago Institutes of Art and art museums in Europe, including The Louvre, have works created by Redouté in their collections.

Redouté died in June 1840. He created more than 2,100 plates throughout his life, detailing more than 1,800 different plant species. Many had never been documented before, and he is often referred to as one of the most accomplished botanical artists in history. Many of his works have been recreated and reprinted because of his art’s sheer popularity, beauty, and scientific accuracy.

Owatonna Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben said he was thrilled when the Randall’s contacted him about donating the piece.

“We were so honored and excited to have the piece in our permanent collection,” Durben said. “It’s beautiful, and the history behind it makes it extra special and intriguing.”

Randall said he and his wife were living in Philadelphia and purchased the piece at an auction in New York from an art dealer who specialized in the works of Redouté.

“His work is very well known in the area,” Randall said. “We enjoyed having it, but wanted to donate the piece in memory of our parents.”

Bob and Magdalen Barnard, Mary’s parents, were originally from Owatonna, and his parents, Curt and Virginia Randall, were from St. Charles. Mary’s Owatonna roots and her family’s love and appreciation for art inspired the couple to donate the piece to the Arts Center.

The couple will be putting on a presentation titled “The Story of One Flowers Fascinating Journey” at the Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Arts Center. They will provide a detailed background on the piece and the history of Redouté. Refreshments will also be served during the event.