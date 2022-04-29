ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Arts Center adds 19th century print to collection

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

A print created between 1802 and 1816 by Belgian artist Pierre-Joseph Redouté has found a new and permanent home in the Owatonna Arts Center thanks to Roger Randall and Mary Barnard Randall, who have ties to the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRlPc_0fOUH3IF00

“We had the pleasure of knowing many of the early founders of the Owatonna Art Center and look forward to having this piece represented in the Center’s permanent collection,” Roger Randall said. “We believe this is a magnificent home for it.”

The print, known as “plate 107 Flabby-leaved Canna,’’ is derived from Roudeté’s works called “Les Lilacées” or “The Lilies.” According to Randall, this work included 486 flowers and plants created with a process known as stipple engraving and hand-painted with watercolor.

Redouté created this particular series of prints while acting as the official court artist for the French Monarchy including Marie Antoinette, who he tutored and she eventually became his patron prior to her death. He later served Empress Josephine Bonaparte, the wife of Napoleon, following the French Revolution. She had him paint the flowers in the garden at Malmaison.

About 200 copies were printed using the stipple-engraving technique, and only a handful were colored by hand. The Minneapolis and Chicago Institutes of Art and art museums in Europe, including The Louvre, have works created by Redouté in their collections.

Redouté died in June 1840. He created more than 2,100 plates throughout his life, detailing more than 1,800 different plant species. Many had never been documented before, and he is often referred to as one of the most accomplished botanical artists in history. Many of his works have been recreated and reprinted because of his art’s sheer popularity, beauty, and scientific accuracy.

Owatonna Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben said he was thrilled when the Randall’s contacted him about donating the piece.

“We were so honored and excited to have the piece in our permanent collection,” Durben said. “It’s beautiful, and the history behind it makes it extra special and intriguing.”

Randall said he and his wife were living in Philadelphia and purchased the piece at an auction in New York from an art dealer who specialized in the works of Redouté.

“His work is very well known in the area,” Randall said. “We enjoyed having it, but wanted to donate the piece in memory of our parents.”

Bob and Magdalen Barnard, Mary’s parents, were originally from Owatonna, and his parents, Curt and Virginia Randall, were from St. Charles. Mary’s Owatonna roots and her family’s love and appreciation for art inspired the couple to donate the piece to the Arts Center.

The couple will be putting on a presentation titled “The Story of One Flowers Fascinating Journey” at the Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Arts Center. They will provide a detailed background on the piece and the history of Redouté. Refreshments will also be served during the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owatonna, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Owatonna, MN
Government
City
Owatonna, MN
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Hot 99.1

Take a Walk In the Park at These Best New York Sculpture Gardens

If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting. The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

The Dalí’s Latest Special Exhibition Invites Visitors to Transform Selfies into Cubist Works of Art

For years, The Dalí Museum has demonstrated a commitment to creating digital experiences that entertain, inspire, and encourage further immersion into all that was – and is – the genius of Salvador Dalí. Now, as part of the current Picasso and the Allure of the South exhibition, visitors to the museum may further their understanding of the genre of cubism through an exclusive new artificial intelligence experience called YOUR PORTRAIT, developed in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
MUSEUMS
pymnts

Vatican's Art, Content to be Housed in VR and NFT Gallery

Metaverse developer Sensorium has partnered with the Humanity 2.0 Foundation to develop a virtual reality (VR) and nonfungible token (NFT) gallery hosting the Vatican’s art, content and academic goals, a Sensorium press release said Monday (May 2). Humanity 2.0 is a nonprofit organization confronting the obstacles to the world’s...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Flowers And Plants#Belgian#The Owatonna Arts Center#The Owatonna Art Center#The French Monarchy#Chicago Institutes Of Art
The Hollywood Reporter

Movie Backdrops Move Front and Center in New Museum Exhibit

Production designer Thomas Walsh quotes a saying well-known to scenic artists and designers: “If you really notice the backdrop, it’s a failed backdrop.” Mammoth paintings designed to depict everything from Mount Rushmore to an office hallway or an Austrian mountain range may have been created to fool the eye and fade into the literal background in a movie, but now they take center stage in a new museum exhibition that just unveiled in South Florida. Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Cinema’s Creative Legacy opened April 20 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art and features 22 hand-painted backdrops from classic films...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

3-D Scans Reveal Gigantic Native American Cave Art in Alabama

The exact location of the 19th Unnamed Cave, somewhere on private land in northern Alabama, is a closely guarded secret. What’s inside is too precious to risk destruction. An 80-foot-wide, east-facing mouth leads to a long tunnel where the ceiling and floor draw closer and closer together. You can’t quite stand up, but you don’t need to crawl, says photographer Stephen Alvarez, founder of the Ancient Art Archive and co-author of a new paper on the cave. The floors are uneven. Big pools of water are scattered everywhere. When you’re a long way from the entrance but can still see some daylight, that’s where the artwork begins.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
News Break
Politics
BBC

David Hockney: Salts Mill hosts artist's new 295ft-long artwork

A new 295ft (90m)-long artwork by David Hockney depicting the changing seasons of his French garden in lockdown is to go on display in the city of his birth. A Year in Normandie was made by joining some of the 220 paintings Hockney created on his iPad, printed onto paper and shown in a continuous length.
VISUAL ART
FodorsTravel

These Are the 12 Best Art Galleries in London

Whether you’re an expert art lover, a collector on the hunt for more pieces, or completely new to the scene, London has some of the best galleries that offer insight into the world of art. I love art, and while I may not be a complete expert, I do...
VISUAL ART
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
11
Followers
8
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy