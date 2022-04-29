ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Breed won't predict dog's personality, study says

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog enthusiasts have long assumed that a canine's breed shapes...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

WASHINGTON — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren't supported by science, according to a new study. “There is a huge amount of behavioral variation...
PETS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
TheConversationAU

From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs

Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years? Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago. Yet dingoes’ exact place in the evolutionary family tree of dogs has never been known. To find out where...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Cat behavior: Reasons why your cat rubs against you

Cats are fascinating creatures, they are known for their mysterious behavior and independence, however if you are a cat owner, you have certainly noticed how your pet expresses certain emotions, from demanding attention to feeling excited, and even sharing their love with specific gestures. According to the International Cat...
PETS
pethelpful.com

How To Introduce a Young Puppy to an Adult Dog

I am a lifelong animal lover! If there's a dog around, I'll pet him. I hope you can benefit from my experiences. You may have an older dog and want a new puppy, either to provide companionship for the older dog or to help him feel young again. No matter the reasons, bringing a young, energetic, playful puppy home to your seasoned older dog can bring with it numerous possibilities.
PETS
Daily Mail

Long-faced dogs like greyhounds are hard to rehome because their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, scientists say

The long face of the greyhound makes them harder to rehome as their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, according to scientists. Edinburgh University researchers presented nearly 2,500 individuals with photos of nine different dogs, including two long-nosed, two short-headed and two in between. They then asked the...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Dog Breed Doesn’t Affect Behavior, According to New Genetic Research

The science is in: No matter its breed, any canine companion can be a good pupper. A new genome study published in the journal Science found breed alone is not an accurate way to predict the personality of your four-legged friend. Researchers surveyed the owners of 18,385 dogs, asking questions...
PETS
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS News

CBS News

447K+
Followers
52K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy