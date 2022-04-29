ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rains; soybeans, corn flat

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to three-week lows on Friday, led by hard red winter wheat contracts after showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. Corn futures ended unchanged after spiking to their...

CBOT soybeans fall to three-week lows on demand uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday to near 4-week lows, pressured by falling soyoil and worries that ongoing lockdowns in China will diminish U.S. exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended 39-1/2 cents lower at $16.45-1/4 a bushel after falling to $16.35, the lowest for an active contract since April 7. * CBOT July soyoil lost 4.09 cents at 80.09 cents per lb., while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $1.40 lower at $430.90 per ton. * Soybeans felt pressure from protracted lockdowns across China's major cities, causing logistics logjams across the nation's food industry, weakening U.S. exports of grains and meat to its top agricultural export customer. * U.S. Agriculture Department inspected 601,282 tonnes of soybeans for export during the week ended April 28, near the low end of analyst expectations of 500,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report soybean planting as 8% complete, up from 3% the previous week. Soybean estimates ranged from 5% to 10% complete. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 123.4 million tonnes, according to consultancy StoneX, up from 122 million tonnes in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CBOT wheat eases as rains aid winter crop

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Monday as beneficial rainfall fell over parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt, though weather issues continue to plague much of the growing region. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 1/4 cent at $10.55-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 7-3/4 cents to $10.98 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 1-3/4 cents to $11.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected 384,460 tonnes of wheat for export during the week ended April 28, in line with analyst expectations of 225,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report winter wheat conditions as 28% good-to-excellent as of May l, up from 27% a week earlier. * India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. * Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov Sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
GRAINS-Wheat drops for fourth session to three-week low on U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to the crop. Corn prices eased while soybeans edged higher.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: 'Would very naturally respond'

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to "respond" if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a "constructive and candid" 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present "potential regional security implications" for the US and other allies."We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are," Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters."We have respect for the Solomon Islands' sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on U.S. crop ratings, India production prospects

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India's production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies. Corn and soybeans gained on support from adverse weather delaying U.S. planting.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls despite declining crop conditions

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, pressured by recent rainfall that may aid parched winter wheat crops, though crop conditions continue to lag. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $10.45-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 5-1/4 cents to $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 11-3/4 cents to $11.55-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in very poor or poor condition on Monday afternoon, up from 39% the week prior, while leaving unchanged the good to excellent rating at 27%. * Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of grain storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 21.95 million tonnes by May 1, compared with 22.96 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21 and 30.0 million at the same period in 2019/20 according European Commission data. * Canada's Nutrien , the world's largest fertilizer company, is weighing further increases to potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures firm on weaker corn

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - CME Group live and feeder cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by lower corn futures, an input cost to feeder cattle, analysts said. "The big driver there was just lower corn," said Josh Steinhilber, broker at cattlehedgers.com. "We got spillover into the live cattle."
Agriculture Online

Thailand mulls suspending corn, wheat import curbs over animal feed shortage

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's commerce ministry proposed new measures on Monday to boost imports of animal feed ingredients for a three-month period, a move aimed at shoring up domestic supplies following disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thai feed mills have complained for months of a shortage...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's 2022 spring crop sowing nearly a third completed

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's farmers have sown around 31% of the area expected for the 2022 spring crops sowing, or 4.7 million hectares, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Tuesday, citing official data. The union said Ukraine planned to sow 11.45 million hectares of spring grains this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures drop to January lows

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures on Tuesday dropped to their lowest prices since January on technical selling and concerns about risks to demand for U.S. meat, brokers said. American pork exports to China have tumbled this year as Chinese producers rebuild their herds after outbreaks...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine faces grain harvest storage crunch as exports struggle

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. Since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in late February, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Bird flu puts organic chickens into lockdown from Pennsylvania to France

CHICAGO/PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Organic and free-range chickens have been thrown into lockdown. Egg-laying hens that normally have access to the outdoors can no longer roam as freely or feel the sun on their beaks as some U.S. and European farmers temporarily keep flocks inside during lethal outbreaks of bird flu, according to egg producers and industry representatives.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, May 2, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Plunge in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were lower in overnight trading as investors who had bet on higher price exit the market. Investors reduced their net-long positions in soybeans, corn, and hard-red winter wheat last week, with many liquidating their positions and booking profits. Bean...
MARKETS

