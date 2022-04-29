Stanislaus County DA Won’t Charge Deputy In Killing Of 16-Year-Old Xander Mann

MODESTO (CBS13) – The district attorney’s office has determined that no charges will be filed against the deputy who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Modesto.

Xander Mann sped away from a sheriff’s deputy back on May 18, 2021, sparking a 20-mile chase. Deputies used a pit maneuver to stop Mann’s vehicle.

A deputy then opened fire after Mann started speeding at him.

Mann died a week later at the hospital.

On Friday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced their investigation found that the deputy’s actions did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

“Although the apparent changes in the law brought about by the enactment of AB 392 are still being resolved by the courts, Dep. Zazueta’s conduct under any interpretation of the law does not rise to the level of criminal conduct that would warrant the filing of criminal charges,” the DA’s office concluded in their review of the incident.

Mann’s family has claimed the traffic stop was botched and the car chase shouldn’t have happened. They filed a lawsuit in June 2021 after the release of body camera footage of the incident.