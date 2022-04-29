ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Missing Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow grave, person of interest identified

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have identified a person of interest after a missing Spartanburg County man was found dead in a shallow grave Tuesday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Devantae Griffin, 28, of Spartanburg, was reported missing by his mother on March 30. Griffin...

