Owatonna, MN

27-Year-Old Facing Charges After A Gun Pointing Incident In Owatonna

By Paul Shea
 4 days ago
A 27-year-old man is now facing charges after an alleged gun pointing incident on Sunday in Owatonna. According to the Owatonna Police Department, Devin Sawyer is being charged with 5th-degree possession (felony), carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit (gross misdemeanor), and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor...

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

