Burnett Park movie series begins with The Sandlot on May 6

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago

Grab your popcorn and picnic blankets for Movie Nights in Burnett Park, presented by Burnett Plaza. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at 501 W Seventh St.

Save the dates and meet under the stars for the free movie series:

No tickets are required. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Neighbor’s House Grocery, 500 W. Seventh St., Suite 175, right across from the park.

Complimentary parking provided by Red Oak Realty is available in the First on 7th Garage, 500 W. Sixth St. (ground floor excluded).

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

