Las Vegas, NV

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hosting the ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’

By Stephanie Thompson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produce the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” according to a joint announcement from NBC and entertainment company MRC.

A release notes that this year’s show “marks exactly 25 years since Combs won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out.”

The veteran entertainer is promising “several surprises” for the live broadcast which will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The network also hinted at what viewers can expect, including “spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and can’t-miss pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year.”

Previously NBC announced five of the performers who will be taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to entertain viewers: Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Also performing on the show will be singer, songwriter, and rapper Mary J. Blige, who is being honored as this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient. Blige’s performance is highly anticipated after her show-stopping appearance in the “Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

There is still more information to come about the BBMA’s show, including additional performers and presenters.

Last year the program was hosted by singer Nick Jonas, who took over from fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson who hosted the previous three years.

Outside his role with the awards show, Combs is currently working on his seventh studio album.

Watch the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

THE “2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS” FINALISTS:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodriga

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVÈON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Li Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dura Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragon4

Migo

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

